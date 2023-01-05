Why would anyone with a half a brain want to coach USMNT now? - Twellman on American self-sabotage

Former United States international Taylor Twellman says no one with "half a brain" would walk into the USMNT head coach role right now.

WHAT HAPPENED? The situation around the national team descended into chaos this week when U.S. Soccer announced an investigation into coach Gregg Berhalter following the revelation that he was involved in a domestic violence incident with his wife in 1991. The controversy then took another twist when Danielle Reyna admitted that she was the one who raised the issue with the federation after Berhalter did not give her son, Gio Reyna, enough playing time at the World Cup and spoke negatively about him afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Twellman says the issue could cause some serious problems for USMNT in their hunt for a new coach. He wrote on Twitter: "Why would anyone with a half a brain and conscience step into this mess right now?! If a foreign coach is interested, he/she will wait well into the cycle before accepting. The internal politics has been there since I’ve been alive……it’s not going anywhere."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's contract with the national team expired at the end of 2022 but there has been no official decision regarding his future, with sporting director Earnie Stewart saying that both he and Reyna could continue with the USMNT. While the investigation is ongoing, Berhalter's assistant coach, Anthony Hudson, has been appointed interim boss for their upcoming camp this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The United States are in action again on January 26 when they take on Serbia in an international friendly.