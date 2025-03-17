Who is Ted Lasso Character Jamie Tartt Based On?

All you need to know about Ted Lasso character Jamie Tartt and the real-life inspiration for that role.

The hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has captured the hearts of football and television fans alike. One of the most intriguing characters in the show is Jamie Tartt, a talented yet egotistical striker with a complex personality.

But is Jamie Tartt based on a real footballer? Let’s explore the inspiration behind this beloved character.

Who is Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso?

Jamie Tartt is one of the standout players for AFC Richmond, known for his immense talent, flashy style, and at times, his over-the-top arrogance. As a young striker with incredible dribbling skills, pace, and finishing ability, Jamie initially prioritizes personal glory over teamwork.

His cocky attitude often puts him at odds with his teammates and coaches, but over time, he undergoes significant character growth. With guidance from Ted Lasso and personal introspection, Jamie learns the value of teamwork, humility, and resilience, making him one of the most compelling characters in the series.

Who is Jamie Tartt character from Ted Lasso based on?

While Jamie Tartt is a fictional character, his personality and playing style seem to be influenced by real-life footballers. Some of the biggest inspirations include:

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish, known for his flair, dribbling, and distinctive playing style, shares many traits with Jamie Tartt. His flashy appearance, including his signature hairstyle and rolled-down socks, closely resembles Tartt’s look. Grealish has often been seen as a confident player who enjoys showing off his skills, much like Jamie at the beginning of Ted Lasso.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jamie Tartt’s attitude and work ethic bear similarities to Cristiano Ronaldo, especially in his early years. Ronaldo was known for his confidence, skill, and desire to be the best, traits that Jamie displays throughout the show. His evolution from a selfish player to a team-oriented one also mirrors Ronaldo’s career trajectory.

David Beckham

The show’s creators have also hinted at a David Beckham influence. Jamie’s Manchester roots and his transition from a cocky young player to a mature team leader echo Beckham’s journey. Both players also have a glamorous off-the-field persona.

One of the most compelling aspects of Jamie Tartt is his character arc. Initially portrayed as a selfish and arrogant player, he gradually matures under the guidance of Ted Lasso. His relationship with his father, his struggles with self-worth, and his eventual acceptance of teamwork make him one of the most developed characters in the series.

Jamie Tartt is not directly based on a single footballer but rather a combination of several real-life stars. His flair, confidence, and transformation reflect elements of players like Jack Grealish, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. This blend of influences helps create a complex and relatable character who adds depth to the Ted Lasso story. Whether you love him or hate him, Jamie Tartt remains one of the most memorable fictional footballers on television.

