‘We deserved success’ – Koulibaly on Napoli’s victory over Real Sociedad

The Blues center back praised his side’s performance against the Spaniards and feels they were worthy of all three points

Kalidou Koulibaly disclosed that deserved to defeat in Thursday’s encounter.

After a stuttering start to the competition where they lost 1-0 at home defeat to AZ Alkmaar, the outfit returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at the Anoeta Stadium.

With the first-half ending 0-0, Gennaro Gattuso’s men stepped up their game in the last 45 minutes to pick all three points at stake courtesy of Matteo Politano’s 56th minute strike.

More teams

Despite having Victor Osimhen’s sent off by referee Craig Pawson for a second caution in the closing stages, the Whites and Blues were unable to get the much-needed equaliser.

Speaking on the outcome against the Spaniards, the 29-year-old who captained the Blues said his side merited the away win, albeit, admitted that the game was hard-hitting.

"Winning tonight here was important to continue our journey in Europe." Koulibaly told club website.

"It was essential to win the three points here in after the unfortunate debut. We deserved success on a very tough field."

"The further we go, the more we are aware of our potential and tonight we have expressed them against a strong opponent such as Real Sociedad".

Despite being on the radar of several top European teams at the beginning of the 2020-21 season, the international remained at Stadio San Paolo where is a dominant figure in Napoli’s backline.

So far, he has played four out of his team’s five Italian topflight games while lauding manager Gattuso for his new-found form.

"This season I feel great, Gattuso has given me confidence and spoken to me clearly,” he continued.

Article continues below

“I've regained excellent form and I want to continue like this because I know it won't be easy to keep the level of performance so high. This year we want to get to the top."

Koulibaly is expected to be in action when the Naples based club face in their next league outing on Sunday.

Four days after that showdown, they travel to to face Simon Rozman’s Rijeka FC in their next Group F Europa League outing.