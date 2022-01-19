Watch: Tottenham make Premier League history as dramatic late Bergwijn double downs Leicester
Steven Bergwijn spearheaded a remarkable late comeback for Tottenham on Wednesday as the Londoners fought back from behind to beat Leicester City in injury time.
Antonio Conte's men appeared doomed to defeat at the King Power Stadium, trailing 2-1 with just minutes left to play.
But the substitute came up with two goals just before the final whistle to turn the course of the game and clinch a piece of Premier League history in the process.
Watch Bergwijn's dramatic goals
Tottenham beat Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds, overtaking Manchester City's 3-2 comeback against QPR in May 2012 as the latest a team has been losing but gone on to win in a Premier League match.
Below are videos of the strikes tallied in quick succession:
What has been said?
The Dutchman was a late substitute for Tottenham, coming on for Sergio Reguilon to add extra attacking thrust after James Maddison put Leicester ahead for the second time.
His presence was essential.
"I spoke about Steve in the past. For me he is an important player with a special type of characteristics," said manager Antonio Conte to BBC Match of the Day. "No-one else in the team has these characteristics.
"He is good technically, he beats the man, he is a striker and in good physical condition. It is an important choice for me - I can make him in the starting XI or bring him on in the game."
Striker Harry Kane told BT Sport: "We never gave up and Stevey came on and made the difference. To get two goals like that - these are games you will never forget in a career."