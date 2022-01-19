'Why would you take me off?!' - Ronaldo fumes after Rangnick subs him off in Man Utd win at Brentford

Victory over Brentford was not enough to calm Cristiano Ronaldo's temper on Wednesday, as the Manchester United star reacted angrily to being withdrawn towards the end of his side's 3-1 win.

Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were enough to see United through at Brentford Community Stadium and ended a run of two Premier League games without a win.

But Ronaldo was not happy with Ralf Rangnick's decision to take him off and made his feelings known on the bench.

Article continues below

'Why me?'

The Portugal striker had not featured for United since January 3 due to a hip problem.

And on his return to the team after two games out, he failed to make the scoresheet as the Reds' young attacking stars took centre-stage.

Once Greenwood put his side 2-0 up after 70 minutes, interim manager Rangnick chose to take the veteran out of the game and bring on Harry Maguire to bolster his defence.

That decision, however, did not impress Ronaldo.

"Why me? Why me ... Why would you take me off?" he was seen to mutter as he trudged off the pitch before throwing his jacket to the floor.

His frustration continued as he sat alone on a step, before Rangnick came over to offer some apparent words of comfort to his vexed star.

Rangnick's reaction

Speaking to BT Sport about Ronaldo's reaction to his substitution, Rangnick said: "That is normal - a striker wants to score - but he has come back from a little injury and it was important to remember we have got another game coming up."

The bigger picture

Since returning to United Ronaldo has made his presence felt mostly in the Champions League, where a remarkable run of six goals in five games led the Reds to first place in their group.

Domestically, though, both he and his club have more of a mixed record.

Eight goals in 17 games marks a solid if relatively unspectacular tally in front of the net for the lethal scorer, while United remain in seventh place despite Wednesday's victory, two points off West Ham in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Recent reports, moreover, suggest that the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus ace is unsettled at Old Trafford and could even seek a move away should United fail to make the Champions League for 2022-23.

Further reading