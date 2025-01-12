How to watch today's Southampton vs Swansea City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Southampton and Swansea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League strugglers Southampton will host Championship side Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup at St Mary's on Sunday, with Ivan Juric still chasing his first victory since taking the helm.

The Croatian manager, appointed last month to replace Russell Martin, has endured a tough start to his tenure, with Southampton losing all three matches under his guidance. The South Coast outfit’s woeful return to the Premier League has left them rooted to the bottom of the table, trailing safety by eight points.

Juric will be hoping that a break from league action and a visit from a lower-tier opponent might offer his side a glimmer of relief and a shot of morale, potentially reigniting their faint hopes of top-flight survival.

For Swansea City, Sunday's matchup presents a golden opportunity to claim a Premier League scalp and achieve a rare away triumph over the Saints.

The Swans have managed just one victory at St Mary's since 1953, and their last visit to Southampton ended in a bruising 5-0 defeat. However, despite a heavy 4-0 loss to Portsmouth on New Year's Day, the Welsh side have shown promising form recently, climbing to 12th in the Championship standings. Under the guidance of Luke Williams, formerly Martin's assistant, Swansea's possession-focused approach will feel all too familiar to the Southampton faithful.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) BBC One, BBC iPlayer United States (U.S.) ESPN+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Sportsnet World Now Republic of Ireland BBC One, BBC iPlayer Netherlands Viaplay Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, V Sport 1 Norway South Africa SuperSport

In the United States(US), the FA Cup match between Southampton and Swansea will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch live online on BBC One, while streaming options are available through BBC iPlayer.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Swansea kick-off time

The FA Cup match between Southampton and Swansea will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Southampton team news

The Saints will be without the services of Jack Stephens (muscle) and Juan Larios (knock) for this clash, though both are expected to return to action soon. In addition, Will Smallbone (hamstring), Flynn Downes (leg), and Ross Stewart (calf) remain doubtful for Sunday's game, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury.

Swansea team news

As for Swansea, they will travel to Hampshire without Kristian Pedersen and Sam Parker, who are sidelined with hamstring issues. Further setbacks include the absences of Josh Ginnelly (Achilles) and Oliver Cooper (foot), adding to the visitors' challenges ahead of the cup tie.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links