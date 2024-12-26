How to watch today's Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC A-League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the A-League Men match between Perth Glory and Macarthur FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's action in the 5th round of the Australian A-League will see Perth Glory welcome Macarthur to HBF Park in what promises to be a compelling encounter.

Perth Glory head into the fixture buoyed by a narrow 1-0 victory over bottom-placed, still-winless Brisbane Roar last weekend. The decisive moment came in the 69th minute when David Williams found the back of the net in Queensland, securing a much-needed win for Perth.

Macarthur, on the other hand, have shown mixed form early in the season, registering three wins, three draws, and three losses. They enter this round positioned comfortably in the top half of the 13-team standings, and the visitors will fancy their chances of coming away with at least a point in this matchup.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC kick-off time & how to watch

The match will be broadcast on various channels internationally, including discovery+ and TNT Sports 1 in the UK/Ireland, ESPN 3 in the US, and Paramount+ in Australia.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC kick-off time

The match will be played at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, on Friday, December 27, with kick-off at 6:45 am ET / 11:45 am GMT/ 10:45 pm AEDT.

Team news & squads

Perth Glory team news

Perth Glory heads into this weekend's encounter with Macarthur boasting a clean bill of health. With no new injuries or suspensions to worry about and coming off a victory in their previous match, they are expected to stick with the same starting lineup.

Macarthur FC team news

On the other side, Macarthur faces a few setbacks. Tomislav Uskok will be sidelined due to suspension after receiving a red card in their last outing. Additionally, the visitors are dealing with injuries to key players, including defensive midfielder Kristian Popovic and winger Chris Ikonomidis, which could impact their squad depth.

