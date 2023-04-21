WATCH: Neymar returns to Santos! PSG star sends ‘I’ll be back’ message to former club after attending game in Brazil

Neymar was in attendance for Santos’ latest fixture, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar sending an “I’ll be back” message to his former club.

Forward started out with Brazilian club

Hopes to return to his roots at some stage

Working on contract in France until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward is currently in South America as he recovers from another untimely injury, with the 31-year-old making the most of an opportunity to return to Vila Belmiro – the place where it all began for him as a precociously-gifted teenager.

He did not get the win he was after, as Santos were held to a 0-0 draw by Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana group stages, and told reporters afterwards: “It’s nice to come back to my house. I feel at home here, so happy to be back here after 10 years. Unfortunately it was a draw, I wanted the win. I came here to support Santos and receive the affection of the fans. It was the club that gave me everything, that opened doors for me and my family, that revealed me to the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When making his way out of the stadium following an uneventful encounter, Neymar offered hope to Santos fans that he will represent them at some stage in the future when he said: “One day I’ll be back. I’ll be back soon.”

WHAT NEXT? Neymar, who has seen questions asked of his future in France, is tied to a contract at PSG through to 2025 and continues to line up alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe when free of fitness issues.