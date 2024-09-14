How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the super middleweight title bout live from Las Vegas this September

Canelo Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight crown when he faces challenger Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas this September. Alvarez is keen to mount another successful defense of his titles in what will be an exciting match-up.

The Mexican will fight for the first time since May, when he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguia to keep hold of his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight crowns.

But he faces a serious challenge in the shape of Berlanga, who arrives with not just an unbeaten record but also age, height, and reach on his side against the incumbent veteran.

A former US Youth National Champion, the Brooklyn fighter has not lost a bout since he turned professional in 2016, and his sixth-round victory over Padraig McCrory in February has helped set him up with a monster opportunity to make history in Nevada.

Elsewhere on the bill, Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia will meet in a middleweight clash, while Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby will square off in a super middleweight contest, too.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is set to be on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga prepare to go toe-to-toe in the ring this September.

When will Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga take place?

Date September 14 Venue T-Mobile Arena How to watch DAZN

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga will fight on Saturday, September 14, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Opened in 2016 with a concert by hometown favorites The Killers, the venue has since established itself as a major destination for sport and music. It is a regular venue on the UFC circuit, with plenty of major MMA cards taking place under its roof.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, September 14 23:00 ET DAZN 64.99 USD Canada Saturday, September 14 23:00 ET DAZN 64.99 CAD UK Sunday, September 15 04:00 BST DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, September 15 04:00 BST DAZN 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Sunday, September 15 06:00 KSA DAZN 69.99 SAR France Sunday, September 15 05:00 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, September 15 13:00 AEST DAZN 39.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, September 15 05:00 SAST DAZN 360.00 ZAR India Sunday, September 15 08:30 IST DAZN 1,600.00 INR

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super middleweight Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Middleweight Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia Super middleweight Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby Super lightweight Rolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes Featherweight Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro

Canelo Alvarez - Professional Boxing Stats

Age : 34

: 34 Height : 5ft 7in

: 5ft 7in Reach : 70.5"

: 70.5" Total fights : 65

: 65 Record: 61-2-2 (39 KOs)

Edgar Berlanga - Professional boxing stats