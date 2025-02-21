How to watch today's Leicester City vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City and Brentford will raise the curtain on the Premier League weekend when they square off under the Friday night lights at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes head into this clash fresh from a determined but ultimately fruitless effort against title contenders Arsenal last weekend. They held their own for much of the contest before second-half substitute Mikel Merino bagged a late brace to seal a 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

Despite a spirited 2-1 comeback triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last month that reignited hopes of survival, Leicester have struggled to build momentum. However, the silver lining remains that relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers have also stumbled, keeping the gap within reach.

Brentford, meanwhile, have showcased formidable home form this season but have found life on the road more challenging. That said, they took a significant step forward last weekend, securing a vital away victory with a 1-0 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the match between Leicester and Brentford will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Brentford will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Friday, February 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester could be forced into a defensive reshuffle, with James Justin facing a late assessment after limping off against Arsenal due to an ankle issue. This could pave the way for Woyo Coulibaly to make his full debut following his January switch from Parma.

A major boost for the Foxes has been the return of Wilfred Ndidi, who has added steel to the midfield in recent outings. His presence has left Harry Winks on the bench, a trend likely to continue. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pereira (muscle) and Abdul Fatawu (knee) remain long-term absentees, with the latter ruled out for the season.

Brentford team news

As for Brentford, defender Sepp van den Berg is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against West Ham, but the timely return of Ethan Pinnock should help offset any defensive concerns.

Beyond that, head coach Thomas Frank is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup after an encouraging display last time out, particularly with Kevin Schade rediscovering his scoring touch. The German forward will be keen to make an impact again, especially against the side he tormented with a hat trick in the reverse fixture.

Mathias Jensen is still waiting to reclaim his spot in midfield following his return from injury, while Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago, and full-back duo Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links