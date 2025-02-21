+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Goodison Park
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Everton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

This historic Premier League showdown between Everton and Manchester United is set to unfold at Goodison Park for the final time, as David Moyes prepares to welcome his former side to Merseyside.

Everton currently sits 14th in the league standings, comfortably clear of the relegation battle, with a 13-point cushion over strugglers Ipswich and Leicester. However, they are also 13 points adrift of Bournemouth, who occupy a Europa League qualification spot. The Toffees head into this fixture fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves in 15th place, 12 points above the drop zone but still a distant 14 points away from securing a European berth next season. Their most recent contest saw them suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat on the road against Tottenham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States (U.S.)

Fubo, USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India

Star Sports 1/1HD, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Manchester United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT/7:30 am ET/ 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in contention this weekend after serving his suspension. However, concerns remain over Iliman Ndiaye's fitness as he continues to be monitored. Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still sidelined with injuries, while defensive duo Seamus Coleman (calf), Orel Mangala (knee), Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (thigh) also remain unavailable.

Manchester United team news

On the other side, head coach Ruben Amorim is dealing with an ever-growing injury crisis. The latest setback sees Kobbie Mainoo added to an already lengthy absentee list, while Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez are both ruled out for the remainder of the season. Jonny Evans, Toby Collyer, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount also remain out of action. However, there is a glimmer of hope, as Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, and Christian Eriksen could make their return this weekend.

With Marcus Rashford now out on loan, Manchester United will rely on Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes to spearhead their attack. Diallo has been instrumental, leading the team with six goals and six assists, while Fernandes has tallied five goals and six assists—though three of his strikes have come from the penalty spot. Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee have each registered three goals and an assist this campaign.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

MUN

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

