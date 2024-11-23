How to watch today's Everton vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sean Dyche has restored Everton's resilience, but turning stalemates into victories is crucial if they are to climb out of danger in the Premier League standings. The Toffees will be eyeing a vital three points when Brentford visit Goodison Park.

After a nightmare start to the campaign, which saw Everton drop their first four league matches, they’ve steadied the ship with just one defeat in their last seven outings. However, with only two wins during that stretch, Dyche’' men remain precariously close to the relegation zone, sitting a mere three points above safety.

As Everton prepares to transition into their state-of-the-art stadium, avoiding relegation is paramount for the club’s stability. Matches like this one are must-win affairs to bolster their survival hopes. A much-needed triumph would significantly ease the pressure.

Standing in their way, however, is a Brentford side thriving under the guidance of Thomas Frank. The Bees come into this game on a high after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bournemouth prior to the international break, a result that propelled them to 11th in the table.

In a tightly packed Premier League midsection, Brentford are only three points shy of the Champions League spots. Another win here would see them surge further up the rankings, proving once again why Frank's squad continues to punch above its weight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the UK, the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Everton vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton head into the match with minimal injury concerns, though Armando Broja, James Garner, and Tim Iroegbunam remain long-term absentees. Seamus Coleman is a doubt but could still make the squad, while Dwight McNeil is managing a knee issue, with further updates on his status anticipated soon.

Brentford team news

For Brentford, manager Thomas Frank will be missing several key players. Defender Christopher Ajer is ruled out with a foot problem, while Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, and Thiago are sidelined due to knee injuries. Additionally, Aaron Hickey is unavailable with a thigh strain. On the bright side, Yoane Wissa is expected to return to action after overcoming a minor setback.

