How to watch today's Arsenal vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal are one of only two teams who are yet to lose a game this season. They are third in the standings, a point behind leaders Liverpool after six matches, and will be looking to close that gap with consecutive wins.

The Saints are off to a terrible start without a win in their first six matches. They have lost five out of those games as well and will be desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNot available
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNot available
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Southampton kick-off time

Date:October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm BST / 10am ET
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm BST / 10am ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all expected to sit out this match, while Ben White and Jurrien Timber have emerged as new doubts.

The home side will also be without captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Calafiori, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Raya
Defenders:Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior, Calafiori, Gabriek
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice, Saka
Forwards:Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling, Havertz, Partey

Southampton team news

On the visitors' side, Saints defender Jack Stephens has had his suspension extended by two games for using abusive language.

Will Smallbone has a slight chance of returning from a thigh injury in time for the clash, but Gavin Bazunu and Kamaldeen Sulemana remain unavailable.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Taylor; Downes, Aribo, Lallana; Fernandes; Dibling, Brereton Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley
Defenders:Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap
Midfielders:Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling
Forwards:Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/04/23Arsenal 3 - 3 SouthamptonPremier League
23/10/22Southampton 1 - 1 ArsenalPremier League
16/04/22Southampton 1 - 0 ArsenalPremier League
11/12/21Arsenal 3 - 0 SouthamptonPremier League
27/01/21Southampton 1 - 3 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

