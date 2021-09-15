'Viva Ronaldo' chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of Man Utd fans' song

If you're heading to Old Trafford soon, here are all the words to the famous song, including video of the fans singing it

Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Manchester United in 2021, making a sensational and unexpected transfer from Juventus.

The return of a Red Devils hero to Old Trafford immediately prompted United fans to resurrect a terrace favourite that was heard mostly between 2003 and 2009, though occasionally performed in the years since.

It echoed around Molineux after the transfer was confirmed and will no doubt be a feature of plenty more Premier League stadiums again.

So, if you're looking to brush up on the lyrics, Goal has all the details.

What are the 'Viva Ronaldo' lyrics?

Viva Ronaldo!

Viva Ronaldo!

Running down the wing,

Hear United sing,

Viva Ronaldo!

(repeat ad infinitum)

What does 'Viva Ronaldo' mean?

There is no deep or complicated meaning behind the 'Viva Ronaldo' chant that is sung by Manchester United fans. It is, rather, an expression of joy at the sight of Ronaldo starring for their team.

The term 'Viva Ronaldo!' translates from Portuguese as 'Long live Ronaldo!', with the word 'viva' commonly used in praise of a particular individual, thing or idea.

In the next line, United fans sing about Ronaldo 'running down the wing' and this is no doubt inspired by the Portugal captain's style in his formative years, when he was a tricky winger.

While it may remain a convenient line in the song due to rhyming reasons, it is now something of a throwback rather than a reflection of reality, but United fans will no doubt be creative with it.

Finally, the song concludes with a self-referential lyric in which supporters tell the world to 'Hear United sing: Viva Ronaldo!' - thus allowing them to launch into another rendition.

