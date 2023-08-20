'Vilda in' - Spain Women's official Twitter account sends message to striking players after Women's World Cup victory

The official Spain Women's Twitter account sent a message towards striking players after Jorge Vilda led the nation to their first World Cup triumph.

Spain taste victory over Lionesses

Striking players watch from afar

Social media account throws dig at them

WHAT HAPPENED? Olga Carmona's first-half strike was enough to secure Spain's first Women's World Cup despite all the controversy that accompanied their campaign. No less than 15 players went on strike prior to the tournament as they called for a change of leadership, but the RFEF's decision to stick with Vilda has paid off. They sent those players a not-so-subtle dig after the victory in Sydney.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Three players came back to play for the national team, including two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, but they did not need anyone else as the players drafted in to replace them, including young starlet Salma Paralleulo, did a stellar job.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILDA? His future looks very much secured after leading his side to World Cup glory. His eight-year stint as Spain boss may well continue as he prepares his side for the beginning of the Nations League next month - his team play Sweden on September 22.