UFC 304 tickets in Manchester: Ticket prices, best seats for Edwards vs Muhammad & more

How to secure a seat for the Briton's latest defense in his return to the octagon in England

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will finally have the chance to settle the score in the Octagon three years on from their first encounter, as the pair prepare to headline UFC 304 in a welterweight championship bout, live from Co-Op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom.

The former will defend his crown against a challenge he previously fought in March 2021. Their fight resulted in a no-contest following an accidental eye poke that rendered the latter unable to continue.

Since then, the Briton has gone undefeated over his past four contests and mounted two successful title defences since he claimed it against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in 2022.

This long-awaited rematch, however, looks set to ensure seats are in hot demand. The MMA promotion descends upon northern England's newest super-venue to break fresh ground as it expands worldwide.

So, how can you get tickets for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2? Where are the best spots in the house to take it all in? How much will it all cost, and who is on the fight card? Allow GOAL to answer all these questions and more as we approach this much-anticipated clash.

When is UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2?

Getty Images

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 will take place on Saturday, July 27, at the Co-op Live venue in Manchester, United Kingdom. It marks the first visit to the venue, which opened in May this year following multiple delays to its initial slate of events.

It marks a return to England for Edwards, who last fought in the country against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. That bout took place in March 2023 at The O2 Arena in London. This will be the first competitive bout in the country for Muhammed.

How to buy UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad tickets

Given the overwhelming demand for the event, fans looking to buy UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 tickets will be hard-pressed to find them through the official retailers. Therefore, the best bet to purchase seats will be through StubHub, one of the leading secondary retailers on the ticket marketplace.

You can purchase tickets from all tiers throughout the venue, including tier one, tier two and floor seating. Prices will fluctuate wildly due to the second-hand market, but you can expect to pay £400 per seat at minimum.

Ensure you read all terms and conditions before purchase to ensure you know your customer rights and are not caught out by touts and scammers.

UFC 304 Fight card

Weight class Main card Welterweight Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad Heavyweight Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes Lightweight Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett Featherweight Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze Featherweight Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda Welterweight Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape Middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan vs Robert Bryczek WWomen'sStrawweight Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil Heavyweight Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzesk Bantamweight Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras Women's Bantamweight Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira

Co-Op Live seat map for UFC 304

Getty Images

How much do UFC tickets cost?

Getty Images

Tickets for UFC events fluctuate at face value due to the prestige of the event itself. First-hand tickets for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, for example, started at £170 for a spot in the venue's upper risers and topped out at £2,182 for those looking to sit next to the Octagon.

Numbered UFC events tend to be the biggest dates on the promotion's calendar, but Fight Night events are often available for lower prices, with the average ticket price close to £175 per seat.

FAQs

Getty Images

Where will UFC 304 take place?

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 will take place at the Co-op Live venue on the Etihad Campus complex in Manchester, United Kingdom. The state-of-the-art venue was plagued by problems during its opening season, but it has now welcomed the public.

Residency performances for the Eagles, The Killers and Liam Gallagher have formed part of its season. Still, UFC 304 will break ground as the first MMA event to be held at the 23,500-capacity arena, the largest within the United Kingdom, ahead of its cross-city rival, the AO Arena.

Who is fighting in UFC 304?

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 will headline the welterweight fight between reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and two-time Performance of the Night winner Belal Muhammad in a rematch three years after their first encounter.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes will also meet in a heavyweight contest, while lightweight fans will be treated to an encounter between Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett. A duo of featherweight matches round off the top of the card, with Arnold Allen against Giga Chikadze and Nathaniel Wood meeting Daniel Pineda.

What is Leon Edwards' professional fight record?

Leon Edwards has a 22-3 (1) record across 26 competitive MMA fights, with just one loss since he moved to the UFC in 2015 against Kamaru Usman.

His lone no-contest came against Muhammad in their first bout before two wins over Usman saw him gain revenge and silverware with the UFC Welterweight Championship belt.

What is Belal Muhammad’sMuhammad'snal fight record?

Belal Muhammed boasts a 23-3 (1) record to date, though all his career losses have come since he moved to UFC. Like Edwards, their prior bout is his lone no-contest result.

Since that match, Muhammad has been in imperious form, however, racking up five straight wins - albeit with only one by TKO, with the rest coming by decision.