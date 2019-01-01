Tunisian giants Esperance sign Bonsu from Kotoko

The 24-year-old is set to continue his career with the 2018 Caf Champions League winners after a season in the Ghanaian league

midfielder Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu has completed a transfer to Tunisian outfit Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

The 24-year-old joins the three-time African champions in a reported four-year deal, replacing Ivorian Franck Kom who has moved on to Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

“We are thankful for everything he [Kwame Bonsu] did during his stay with us," Kotoko management official Edmund Ackah told Kotoko Express App.

"Now that we are through with all the documentation on his transfer, we believe it is in order to express our appreciation and wish him well."

Bonsu joined Kotoko last year after serving an 11-month jail term in for sexual assault.

He helped the Porcupines to win the Special Competition after playing an instrumental role in the club's run to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

"I will first of all like to thank God for my life. It's with mixed emotions that I am writing this message," he wrote in a statement on social media.

"To everyone at Asante Kotoko SC, the management, the technical team, medical team, to my teammates and of course to the fantastic fans who made me feel so special, it was a short but amazing journey with this great club.

"It is with enormous sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wishing you the best of luck for the future."

Bonsu played for Rosengard, Mjallby and Gefle in Sweden after starting out at Ghanaian side Heart of Lions.

He is set to feature in the Caf with Esperance this season.

