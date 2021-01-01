Tuchel: No decision has been made on Giroud's Chelsea future

The World Cup-winning striker has less than five months on his current contract at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel said he hasn't had enough time as Chelsea manager to make a decision on Olivier Giroud's future, having been in the job for less than a month.

Frank Lampard was sacked at the end of January and replaced by the former PSG head coach, who has since gone on a run of six games unbeaten.

Giroud and Tammy Abraham have jostled for starts during Tuchel's early time in charge but the France international's contract is set to expire at the end of June.

What has been said?

Tuchel spoke about the 34-year-old ahead of his side's upcoming game with Southampton: “No decisions made, because it’s too soon to make these decisions, too soon in the season, and I don’t have enough time to make these decisions because I just started three weeks ago.

"We need more time to get to know the group better and better and everybody deserves more time to show their value for the group. What I can say is that, until now, I am super happy that he is here.

"He is one of the top strikers in the box, he’s physically strong, he has an incredible first touch when he takes balls directly. He is very, very strong on that. He is very strong on headers.

"He had an amazing game against Newcastle. He is very, very strong, very, very positive in training, very impressive, and right now he plays a key role in the squad, where a lot of young offensive players play.

"He is a key figure, maybe not because he plays everywhere for 96 minutes, but the way he behaves and with his experience daily so far the last three weeks. He has a huge impact in a most positive way that we can wish, and this is what I can say.

"So I am very happy that he is here, and from there, we will arrive at decisions, but it is too soon.”

Are there any further clues on what Giroud might decide?

Giroud opted to remain at Chelsea in January after reclaiming his spot in the starting line-up, having grown concerned earlier in the season.

That worry over a lack of starts attracted interest from a host of clubs, most notably Juventus, who had the France international as a top January transfer target.

Ultimately, that interest came to nothing but the Turin giants could well come back in for him in the summer when his contract expires in west London.

Giroud is interested in playing in MLS in the future but is understood to want to stay at the highest level of European football for his next move.

What else did Tuchel say ahead of Southampton?

The match against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will feature a clash between two former Bundesliga managers, and both coaches have been influenced by legendary German coach Ralf Rangnick.

Tuchel was encouraged to become a coach while playing for Rangnick at Ulm in the lower tiers of German football, while Hasenhuttl worked under him after he became the mastermind of the Red Bull football project.

"I was a player with Ralf Rangnick, a player in the third and second division, and I learnt from Ralf that it’s not necessary to follow the striker to the toilet when he goes to the toilet," Tuchel humorously began. "He was the first guy to tell us that.

"He made a third division team be stronger than we actually were with brand new tactics, with the back four not man-marking but defending in the space in a 4-4-2 or a 4-5-1. It was a game-changer for me.

"To watch football games after my experience with Ralf was different because I had a totally different view of what’s going on. Ralf had his experience at Leipzig for sure and he worked with Ralph more or less as the father of everything that happens at Leipzig.

"There are many coaches influenced by this kind of philosophy. But in the end, I truly believe that everybody has to find his own style. Everybody needs to be authentic. You need to be yourself. You cannot copy anybody.

"The way from Ralph is also impressive. He had a very good season at Ingolstadt. He had a very successful season at Leipzig and now a big impact with his aggressive style of playing at Southampton. This is the challenge we have to face tomorrow.

"I cannot give you the answer to why there may be a trend [of German coaches succeeding]. That is too much of a question for me right now. Maybe we need to reflect on that some other day when we have more time!"

