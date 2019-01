'They didn't do more than him' - Nigeria's John Ogu bemoans Wilfred Ndidi's Caf Africa XI snub

There was no space for a Nigerian player in the all-star team and a case has been made for the Leicester City midfielder

Nigeria's John Ogu has criticised the 2018 Caf Africa XI list after teammate Wilfred Ndidi missed out.

2018 African Player of the Year winner Mohamed Salah headlined the set-up that also had Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Occupying the midfield position - in a 4-3-3 formation - where Ndidi operates are Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid/Ghana], Naby Keita [Liverpool/Guinea] and Riyad Mahrez [Manchester City/Algeria]; all of whom Ogu claimed 'didn't do more than' the Leicester City midfield enforcer.

"Sorry to say this but Wilfred Ndidi should be here. My own opinion," Ogu tweeted after the lineup was revealed.

"Guys in that position didn’t do more than him."

Sorry to say this but @Ndidi25 should be here . My own opinion. Guys in that position didn’t do more than him. pic.twitter.com/SORILaNQii — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) January 8, 2019

Last season, Ndidi was the best tackler in the English Premier League and he played all three games at the 2018 World Cup as Nigeria crashed out in the group stages. The 22-year-old also lost the African Youth Player of the Year award to Morocco and Borussia Dortmund wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Africa XI, however, mirrors the Fifa FIFPro World XI selection method and, as such, had over 500 national team players from 27 Caf countries cast their votes for their favourite 11 players in different positions.

Collectively, it was a less successful event for Nigeria at the Caf awards gala held in Dakar, Senegal on Tueday evening.

No Nigerian player was included in the star-studded XI, Super Falcons duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francesca Ordega lost the best footballer [women category] award to South Africa sensation Thembi Kgatlana and Thomas Dennerby missed out on the women's coach top prize to Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis.

The country's only win at the event was in the Women’s Team of the Year category with Dennerby's Awcon-winning side claiming that.