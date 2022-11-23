'Ten Hag got what he wanted' - Ronaldo & Man Utd boss will be 'delighted' after parting of ways, insists Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand thinks Erik Ten Hag has ''got what he wanted'' after confirmation of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo exit from Man Utd confirmed

Comes following interview where he criticised club

Ferdinand believes all parties happy with outcome

WHAT HAPPENED? After a week of intense speculation, it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Ronaldo would leave Manchester United by mutual consent. The iconic striker gave an explosive interview to journalist Piers Morgan where he attacked the United hierarchy, and suggested boss Ten Hag didn't respect him.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on BBC Sport as part of their World Cup coverage, Ronaldo's ex-teammate Ferdinand said he believed that both sides will be happy with the outcome. "I think both parties will be delighted now," he said. "He has obviously done that with the mindset that he wanted to get out of the football club and wasn’t happy. He made that very clear. I also think that Ten Hag has got what he wanted in this situation. Both parties are happy. Move on and it’s the next chapter for Ronaldo.''

Pressed on where Ronaldo could end up next, the former United defender added: ''Depends what the motivation is. Is it Champions League? Is it money? Is it just to continue laying somewhere with a nice climate? I think this will be planned out behind the scenes but I’m sure we’ll find out in due course.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a seismic few hours at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Not only was Ronaldo's departure confirmed, but United's owners, the Glazer family, confirmed they are "exploring strategic alternatives" for the club - including its potential sale.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The striker is currently preparing for Portugal's opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup against Ghana on Thursday.