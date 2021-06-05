Taylor: Karela United ace out of Japan U24 friendly as Ghana FA delivers official Covid-19 update 

The forward has been isolated ahead of Saturday's first game in Fukuoka

Ghana U24 will do without Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor in Saturday's away friendly match with Japan U24 due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the West African nation's football association has announced.

The forward, current top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, has had to be isolated after coronavirus tests conducted on him upon the team's arrival in Japan came out inconclusive.

Ghana face Samurai Blue in the first of two scheduled friendlies at the Best Denki Stadium Stadium in Fukuoka on Saturday.

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Diawisie Taylor will miss today's match between the Ghana U24 team and their Japanese counterparts due to isolation for Covid-19 reasons," the GFA has said on its official website.

"The initial Covid-19 result of player Diawisie Taylor conducted upon arrival at Narita Airport, Japan was inconclusive and hence he had to stay behind at the airport for further tests.

"The player, like the rest of the traveling contingent, had received a negative Covid-19 PCR result as per the specifications and requirements of the Japan health authorities in Ghana before enplaning to Japan.

"However, upon further tests, the player had to be isolated to go through the laid down protocols in Japan. Diawisie Taylor is currently being isolated in a hotel."

After Saturday's fixture, the two nations will face off once again on Wednesday before Ghana continues to South Korea for another two sets of friendlies.

"He [Taylor] is his usual self, in good health and in high spirits. The team is in constant communication with him as well as the officials of the Ghana Embassy in Japan, who have even provided him Ghanaian dishes," the GFA publication continued.

"Mr. Taylor has wished his colleagues the very best of luck for the match.

"The rest of the Ghanaian contingent has been undergoing Covid-19 tests every morning as required for the match with every member receiving negative results each day."



The Japan and South Korea friendlies are part of Ghana's preparations for the 2023 Africa Games.

"As you know we didn’t have too much time for training. Since we came this is the second day of training and therefore we have no choice but to get ready for the match," Ghana coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has said.

"This friendly will give me the chance to assess the boys that I am going to work with, with the U23 so the little time we have had, we have put things together for them to be able to perform."

For Japan and Korea, the friendlies will test their strength ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.