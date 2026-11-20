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Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

Schalke 04 host VfB Stuttgart in a Bundesliga clash at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The promoted side are fighting relegation, while the Swabians arrive from the top third of the table.

Four defeats in their last five competitive matches have left Schalke 17th. Miron Muslic's side have scored just two goals and conceded six in that run.

Stuttgart arrive with mixed feelings. VfB beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in the Bundesliga but then lost 2-0 away to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Sebastian Hoeneß's side are currently eighth.

VfB still have concerns in midfield. Angelo Stiller is out injured, and summer signing Grischa Prömel has yet to meet expectations. Young Yanik Spalt, though, has impressed recently.

Both teams need a win for different reasons. Schalke desperately need points in the relegation battle, while Stuttgart want to stay in touch with the top half of the table.

Find the TV coverage and streaming details for the match below.

This week's talking points: Schalke 04 and VfB Stuttgart

Schalke 04 have taken just one point from their last five competitive matches, with one draw and four defeats. They most recently lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig and an early DFB Cup exit against Dynamo Dresden. Schalke scored just two goals and conceded six across those five games.

VfB Stuttgart have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in the Bundesliga, having previously won 4-2 away to Bayer Leverkusen. Their tally of seven goals scored and nine conceded shows their quality in both directions.

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: Line-ups

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: Form

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: Head-to-head record

Schalke 04 vs VfB Stuttgart: The tables