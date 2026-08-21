Schalke 04 take on Bayern Munich on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

This Matchday 2 fixture presents Schalke with a challenging early-season opportunity to make a statement on home turf following their return to top-flight football. History heavily favors the visitors, as Bayern Munich have dominated the head-to-head record with five consecutive victories over Schalke, scoring 21 goals while conceding none across those encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 host Bayern Munich at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich match at VELTINS-Arena on September 5, 2026:

Official Schalke 04 Ticket Shop: Primary home section tickets are distributed directly through Schalke's official ticketing portal.

FC Bayern Munich Ticket Portal: Visiting section tickets for traveling supporters are allocated through Bayern Munich's official away ticket system.

Official Ticket Exchange: The club operates an official resale marketplace (Ticketbörse) where season ticket holders resell face-value tickets for individual matches.

Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary options can be browsed on platforms such StubHub .

How much do Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match at the VELTINS-Arena on September 5, 2026, converted to British Pounds:

Official General Admission (Home & Away): Standard primary market tickets range from approximately £13 to £60+ , with standing sections (such as Schalke's Nordkurve) offering the lowest prices and central category seats at the top end.

Secondary Market Listings: On resale aggregators such as StubHub , secondary tickets currently start between £125 and £153 , depending on stadium location and real-time demand.

Premium & Hospitality Categories: Premium seating options and verified secondary vendor e-tickets can reach upwards of £245+ .

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Form

Schalke head into the new Bundesliga season with a mixed pre-season record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid, and they were beaten by the same scoreline against Atalanta earlier in August. Before those defeats, Schalke put together three straight wins, including a 5-0 victory over Hessen Kassel and a 3-1 win against Fagiano Okayama FC. Across those five matches they scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Bayern Munich go into the season having won all five of their pre-season fixtures. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim on August 18, and they followed up a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig with wins over Aston Villa and Jeju SK. Their most eye-catching result was a 15-0 demolition of amateur side FC Rottach-Egern. Bayern scored 24 goals across those five games and conceded five.

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2023, when Bayern Munich ran out 6-0 winners in Munich. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Bayern have won all five, with Schalke failing to score in four of those matches. Bayern have scored 21 goals and conceded none across that run, including an 8-0 win in September 2020.

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Schalke 04 are placed 15th while Bayern Munich sit third ahead of this fixture.