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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has singled out Christian Pulisic as the one member of his squad that the Italian giants simply cannot afford to lose. The United States international is currently enjoying a remarkable run of form for both club and country, cementing his status as the talisman of the Rossoneri attack.

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Amorim underlines Pulisic's vital role ahead of Frosinone clash

Speaking on Saturday ahead of Sunday's Serie A meeting with Frosinone, Amorim stressed how heavily Milan rely on USMNT talisman Pulisic. The Portuguese coach admitted his squad lacks another player who can replicate the 28-year-old's movement between the lines, prompting staff to manage his European minutes.

Pulisic returns to club duty in lethal form, having scored three goals in four Serie A games before the international break and three in two for the United States, including a bicycle kick.

Why the Milan boss views Pulisic as irreplaceable

Amorim explained that Milan feel the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund winger's absence whenever he misses out.

"I can tell you today that Pulisic, maybe, is the player that we cannot replace," Amorim told reporters ahead of Milan's game against Frosinone on Sunday. "The characteristics of turning between the lines, we don't have another Pulisic. There are some moments in Europe, in this last schedule, we had to save, a little bit, Pulisic.

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"There is nothing that I can say better than saying that Pulisic has some characteristics that, if we don't have it on the pitch, the team feels a lot that Pulisic is not there. From that, you can understand how important Pulisic is for us."

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He also praised the American's quiet authority alongside Adrien Rabiot against Genoa. "He's not that kind of guy that speaks a lot, but [he] speaks on the pitch, without speaking. He wants the ball all the time and you can feel it against Genoa. If you see all the plays, Pulisic is the guy that pulls the team up. Him and [Adrien] Rabiot."

Long-term commitment and careful injury management

Having joined Milan in 2023, Pulisic recently signed a new contract through 2031 - a show of faith Amorim believes has boosted the winger.

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"I think it helps any player to feel the confidence from the club," Amorim added. "I think [that] was clear [when] the club showed him a new contract. That helps always a player."

That backing follows early-season injury setbacks. "When he was not playing, I said 'Pulisic is really important for us,'" the Portuguese coach continued. "But we cannot forget the injuries, the way we need to build the player in order to [suit] the context."

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High-stakes Serie A test against surprise package Frosinone

Fifth-placed Milan enter Sunday's fixture with seven wins from 11 league matches, aiming to hold their ground near the top. However, Frosinone sit just one spot below the Rossoneri as one of Serie A's surprise packages this term.

Against a direct rival, Milan will depend on Pulisic's sharp form and leadership while carefully managing his physical workload.