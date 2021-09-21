Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi as Forbes' highest-earning footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money move to Manchester United has helped him leapfrog Lionel Messi to become Forbes' highest-earning footballer this year.
Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million (£91.5m) before taxes during the 2021-22 season, with $70m (£51.25m) of that coming from his salary and bonuses for his return to Old Trafford.
Messi, meanwhile, sits just behind him at $110m (£80.5m) with his new Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rounding out the top four.
Editors' Picks
Forbes' top 10 highest earners in football
|Player
|Club
|2021-22 Total earnings
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|$125m/
£91.5m
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$110m/
£80.5m
|Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$95m/
£69.5m
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$43m/
£31.5m
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|$41m/
£30m
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|$35m/
£26m
|Andres Iniesta
|Vissel Kobe
|$35m/
£26m
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|$34m/
£25m
|Gareth Bale
|Real Madrid
|$32m/
£23.5m
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|$29m/
£21m
How does Ronaldo compare to other athletes?
With $55m (£40m) of his earnings coming from commercial deals, Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world when it comes to sponsorship earnings.
Only three other active athletes make more commercially than the Manchester United star: Roger Federer ($90m/£66m), LeBron James ($65m/£48m) and Tiger Woods ($60m/44m)
In total, the 10 highest-paid footballers are set to collect pretax earnings of around $585m (£428m) this season, up from last year’s total of around $570m (£471m).