Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

No red card for Pablo Maffeo! Refereeing chiefs explain why Kylian Mbappe challenge did not warrant dismissal against Real Madrid

Follow GOAL on Google

Spanish refereeing chiefs have officially backed the decision not to send off Valencia defender Pablo Maffeo following his controversial collision with Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s heated victory at Mestalla. The incident, which occurred as the French superstar looked to break through on goal, sparked immediate fury from the Madrid bench and dominated post-match discussions.

Advertisement

CTA clarifies DOGSO ruling at Mestalla

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has broken its silence regarding the flashpoint between Pablo Maffeo and Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s recent trip to Valencia. In the latest edition of their review program, 'Tiempo de Revisión', the refereeing body analysed the moment the former Mallorca man clattered into the back of Mbappe. While Los Blancos were adamant that the defender should have been dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, the officials have stood by the on-field decision to only brandish a yellow card. The review confirmed that the referee acted correctly according to the laws of the game, despite the intense pressure from the visiting side.

The specific analysis provided by the officials breaks down the mechanics of the foul and the positioning of the players involved. "Attacker and defender go for a dispute of an aerial ball. Maffeo pushes Mbappe from behind and knocks him down," the CTA explained in the video analysis, confirming that the initial decision to award a foul was undoubtedly correct. However, they were quick to dismiss the calls for a red card, as quoted by Sport.

The committee noted: "The attacker did not have control of the ball. Not all the conditions for DOGSO were met. The push prevents a promising attack." This interpretation rests on the fact that while Mbappe was in a dangerous position, he had not yet fully secured possession when the contact occurred.

Mbappe's lack of control proves decisive

The core of the refereeing justification lies in the precise timing of the contact relative to Mbappe’s control of the ball. According to the CTA, the ball was still in the air and arriving at the Frenchman's feet, meaning he did not have the definitive "control" required to trigger a red card for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO). Even though Mbappe appeared to be clean through against Stole Dimitrievski, the technicality of the ball's flight path saved Maffeo from an early bath. This decision allowed the defender to remain on the pitch during a first half where he was heavily involved in several skirmishes with Madrid players, living up to his reputation for high-intensity play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This fiery nature is something that has been noted by peers across the league, with Marc Cucurella recently describing his compatriot as "very intense and a bit crazy" when discussing the defender's combative style. Maffeo’s presence at Mestalla was a constant source of friction, and the Mbappe incident was merely the peak of his involvement. While Valencia felt the foul itself was soft, the CTA’s verdict validates the referee’s middle-ground approach of a yellow card and a direct free-kick. Interestingly, that very set-piece resulted in Federico Valverde opening the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, setting the tone for what would become an eighth consecutive victory for the reigning champions.

Next matches
RAY

RAY

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

Madrid dominate despite late Gaya dismissal

Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Real Madrid eventually secured a comfortable 3-0 win, but the match never truly lost its edge. Despite the controversy surrounding Maffeo, the referee did eventually reach for his back pocket later in the game. Valencia captain Jose Gaya was sent off in the 79th minute for a heavy challenge, once again involving Mbappe. By that point, the result was largely beyond doubt, but the dismissal added another layer of frustration for the home supporters at Mestalla.

The CTA's review did not focus as heavily on this secondary incident, as the match was already effectively decided by the time the Valencia veteran was told to leave the field of play by the officiating crew. The fallout from the match extends beyond just the refereeing decisions, as reports indicated a chaotic scene following the final whistle.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

View Author Profile