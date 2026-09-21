How to buy RB Leipzig 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Bundesliga news and more

Despite missing out on playing European football last season for the first time in almost a decade, it ultimately did RB Leipzig a favour on the domestic front. They finished 3rd in the Bundesliga, which was four spots further up the German league ladder than twelve months previous. Watch RB Leipzig in live action by booking tickets today.

Die Roten Bullen, now under the guidance of Martín Demichelis, who picked up multiple honours with Bayern Munich as a player between 2003-2010, are looking to build on those solid foundations set down last season.

The 2026/27 campaign couldn't have started any better for RB Leipzig, especially in their own backyard. Following a 3-0 romp against Borussia Monchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener at the Red Bull Arena, they also had the home faithful purring when putting five past Hamburger SV two weeks later.

Can they maintain their momentum on home turf? Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at RB Leipzig matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming RB Leipzig fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (6.30pm) Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tickets Tue, Oct 13 (9pm) UCL: RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (6.30pm) Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Allianz Arena, Munich Tickets Wed, Oct 21 (9pm) UCL: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs SV Elversberg Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tickets Tue, Oct 27 (6pm) DFB-Pokal: Rot-Weiss Essen vs RB Leipzig Stadion an der Hafenstraße, Essen TBA Sat, Oct 31 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen Tickets Wed, Nov 4 (9pm) UCL: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tickets Sat, Nov 7 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Tickets

How to buy RB Leipzig tickets

Official RB Leipzig match tickets can be purchased online via the club's Ticket Shop or managed inside the RBL Ticket App. Unlike most major German football clubs, RB Leipzig does not require a paid club membership for the majority of individual match general sales. Anyone can purchase tickets simply by creating a free RBLogin account on the site.

RB Leipzig match tickets are typically released a few weeks to a month before the scheduled matchday. Sales are rolled out in a structured, phased system to prioritize loyal supporters before reaching the public:

Phase 1 (Season Ticket Holders & Official Members) : The earliest priority and exclusive pre-sale access.

Phase 2 (General Public Sale) : Any tickets that remain after the initial club priority phase, are then made available to the general public. For mid-table Bundesliga opponents and early DFB-Pokal cup rounds, there is usually excellent general public availability.

NB: For huge fixtures (such as matches against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, or UEFA Champions League nights), tickets frequently sell out during the initial season ticket/member phase, and the general public sale window rarely opens.

In addition, fans can purchase RB Leipzig match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are RB Leipzig tickets?

Official RB Leipzig Bundesliga match tickets generally range from €15-€85 for standard seating and standing areas, through club channels, while VIP and hospitality packages run upwards of €150-€400+.

At RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, seating is divided into specific price categories and supporter sectors:

Standing Room / Fan Sector : Behind the goal (home fan block) - Price range €15-€25

Categories 3 & 4 : Upper tier and behind the goals - Price range €25-€45

Categories 1 & 2 : Lower and middle tiers along the longside - Price range €50-€85

VIP & Hospitality : Premium lounge access and cushioned seats - €150-€400+

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Red Bull Arena

The Red Bull Arena is the home ground of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and is one of the most structurally unique stadiums in Europe. Planners built the modern, 47,000-seat arena entirely inside the massive concrete outer walls of the historic Zentralstadion.

The reconstructed venue opened in 2004, and famously hosted matches for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, before Red Bull purchased the naming rights in 2010.

Memorable moments at the Red Bull Arena:

The European Spotlight : The arena hosted the 2026 UEFA Conference League Final, where Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0, along with the 2026 UEFA Super Cup match-up between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

Giant-Killing European Nights : It has served as a vital fortress for RB Leipzig's rapid rise, witnessing iconic UEFA Champions League victories over powerhouses like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Major Tournaments : The turf hosted premier international fixtures for both the 2006 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024.

The Green Bridges: To enter the turnstiles, fans must walk up walkways and bridges that cross over the old stadium's giant grass-covered embankments.

RB Leipzig records and statistics

RB Leipzig (RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V.) has enjoyed a historic, meteoric rise through the echelons of German football since its foundation in 2009. Within less than two decades, the club transitioned from the fifth tier of the German league system to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and major domestic silverware.

Club honours and trophy highlights

DFB-Pokal (German Cup) : 2 Titles (2022 & 2023)

DFL-Supercup (German Super Cup) : 1 Title (2023)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Yussuf Poulsen (425), Willi Orbán (391)

Most Goals: Timo Werner (113), Yussuf Poulsen (95)

Record Transfer Fee Received

€125 million (rising up to €140 million with bonuses) from Real Madrid for winger Yan Diomandé in August 2026. This shattered their previous record of €90 million set by Joško Gvardiol's move to Manchester City in 2023.

The 'RasenBallsport' Workaround

Under German Football Association (DFB) rules, clubs cannot be named after corporate entities (with rare historical exceptions like Bayer Leverkusen). To bypass this, the club's legal name is RasenBallsport Leipzig (literally translating to 'Lawn Ball Sport'), cleverly allowing them to use the abbreviation "RB" to mirror their owners, Red Bull.

European Pioneers

RB Leipzig was one of the quickest clubs in football history to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, securing a spot just eight years after their initial creation.



