How to get RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

RB Leipzig take on Hamburger SV on the Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Both teams will be seeking to claim crucial points in order to establish momentum in the early top-flight standings. The two clubs last met in Bundesliga action in March 2026, where RB Leipzig secured a 2–1 away victory against Hamburg.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV takes place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with kick-off scheduled.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 13 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV Bundesliga match, you can purchase them through official or secondary ticket platforms:

Official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop: The primary and safest place to buy home-match tickets is directly via the official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop or the RBL Ticket App. Home supporters can register an account to view seat maps, check availability, and purchase tickets at standard face-value prices.

Official Ticket Exchange (Resell Market): If standard seats sell out, RB Leipzig operates an official secondary ticket exchange (RBL Ticketmarkt) on their website where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.

Visiting Club Allocation: Away supporters looking to sit in the Hamburger SV section should buy tickets through Hamburger SV's official club ticketing store or fan portal.

Secondary Market & Ticket Aggregators: Platforms like StubHub offer re-sold options if official channels are fully booked, though prices on these platforms fluctuate above face value depending on demand.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV match at the Red Bull Arena vary depending on whether you purchase them at face value through official club channels or via secondary market resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Ticket Prices (Primary Sale)

Standing / Supporter Area (Sektor B): £13 – £17

Category 4–5 (Behind Goals / Upper Tier Corners): £20 – £34

Category 2–3 (Side Stands / Lower Tier Corners): £38 – £56

Category 1 (Central Main Stand & Opposite Stand): £60 – £85

Concessions & Youth Tickets: £9 – £25 (available across most standard categories for students, seniors, and children)

Resale & Secondary Market Prices

Due to high demand and limited availability for non-members, prices on authorized secondary ticket platforms (such as StubHub) fluctuate based on market demand:

Starting Prices (Lowest Available): ~£15 – £25 (for single seats or high-tier standing)

Average Resale Price: ~£60 – £120 (depending on row selection, side-by-side seating demand, and proximity to matchday)

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Form

Leipzig go into this match with a record of three wins and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 6-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Eintracht Trier, a performance that offered some confidence after a difficult pre-season. Prior to that, they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich and 2-0 to Leeds United in friendly fixtures. Leipzig scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Hamburg arrive in good shape. Their last five results show three wins, one draw, and one loss. The most recent of those was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win at SC Verl, following a 2-2 draw with Lille and a 2-1 win over Toulouse in pre-season. Hamburg scored nine goals across those five games and conceded seven, with the Verl result showing a clean sheet in their first competitive outing.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-2 to Leipzig, played at Hamburg's ground in the Bundesliga on 1 March 2026. Before that, Leipzig won 2-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five recorded encounters, Leipzig have won four times with one draw, scoring 11 goals to Hamburg's five.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Hamburger SV sit in 10th place, while RB Leipzig are four positions below them in 14th.