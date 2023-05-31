RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai admits he would be open to a transfer this summer amid interest from Newcastle

Ahead of RB Leipzig's Pokal final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to the media about his career so far and future ambitions.

Comfortable at Leipzig amid Newcastle interest

Midfielder wants to be challenged in career

Pokal final his first target before summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? RB Leipzig finished the season strongly as they secured third place and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to Cimlap about his season. The 22-year-old has had a successful second season in the Bundesliga which saw his minutes and output increase under his former manager Marco Rose. The youngster has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and spoke of his ambitions for his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If there is interest, I will consider it, not because I don't have a good time in Leipzig, but because I have always been interested in challenges. On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a coach who trusts me and teammates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that. This is quite an extra situation," said Szoboszlai.

"At the same time, on the other side, there is the question, if I can now take a step towards Europe's top five or six clubs, should I say no to the challenge? I've never been that type! I am in a very good position, as I can play in a fantastic club. However, I don't want 15 years from now to look back on my career as if I didn't get the most out of it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle United have secured Champions League football for next season and as such are looking for reinforcements in various departments. They have been linked with Szoboszlai as they look to add quality and depth to compete on all fronts. The Hungarian captain has scored six goals and grabbed eight assists in the Bundesliga this season, matching his output from previous season.

WHAT NEXT? RB Leipzig are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal final on June 3 as they look to win back-to-back Pokals after they defeated Freiburg last season on penalties.