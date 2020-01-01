African All Stars

'Proud Ghana' - Jonathan Mensah, Wakaso lead well-wishes for Ajax new boy Kudus 

Mohammed Kudus
There was a general sense of goodwill as the attacker sealed a move to the Dutch fold on Wednesday 

Mohammed Kudus' transfer to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday was greeted with excitement.

After scoring 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga, the 19-year-old, who netted on his international debut last November, has taken a step-up by joining the Eredivisie fold.

He penned a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million, and follows the likes of Anthony Obodai and Yakubu Abubakari to play for Ajax.

    Many Ghanaians, including Kudus' international teammates Jonathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso and Ghana coach CK Akonnor, took to social media to share their delight after Ajax announced their latest acquisition.

    Below are some of the reactions:
     

