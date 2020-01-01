'Proud Ghana' - Jonathan Mensah, Wakaso lead well-wishes for Ajax new boy Kudus

There was a general sense of goodwill as the attacker sealed a move to the Dutch fold on Wednesday

Mohammed Kudus' transfer to Dutch giants Amsterdam on Thursday was greeted with excitement.

After scoring 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga, the 19-year-old, who netted on his international debut last November, has taken a step-up by joining the Eredivisie fold.

He penned a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million, and follows the likes of Anthony Obodai and Yakubu Abubakari to play for Ajax.

Many Ghanaians, including Kudus' international teammates Jonathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso and coach CK Akonnor, took to social media to share their delight after Ajax announced their latest acquisition.

Below are some of the reactions:



Congrats 🎈 bro @KudusMohammedGH more to show up INSHAALLAH 💪🏾🙏🏾 wish you good luck but will still beat you PlayStation 😂 pic.twitter.com/mxPOu0gb7B — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) July 16, 2020

Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/eZEHMBwm90 — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 16, 2020

I love the overwhelming acceptance and glee that Kudus transfer to Ajax has been met with, of course, from a Ghanaian perspective. Don't remember the last time we witnessed such a thing. Awesome.



The hard work begins now for him really. Hopefully he's got the talent to match it. — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) July 16, 2020

Wish this kid well. He should keep his screwed on straight and put in the work. Potential star quality. https://t.co/UPODNySgL2 — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) July 16, 2020

This particular photo is the ting. pic.twitter.com/W4yTBrtqJf — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) July 16, 2020

OFFICIAL: AFC Ajax hands jersey #20 (last worn by Lasse Schöne) to Ghana striker Kudus Mohammed.



The 19-year-old becomes the most expensive teenager in the history of Ghana football. Ajax paid €9m to price him away from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. pic.twitter.com/D8FDikRtyX — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 16, 2020