Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Portland Timbers and Sporting KC in the United States of America, United Kingdom and India.

Portland Timbers are all set to take on Sporting KC in an MLS fixture on Monday.

Portland Timbers played three friendly matches ahead of the new season, where they won twice and drew once.

Sporting KC also appeared in three friendly games where they managed two draws and picked up one win.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC date & kick-off time

Game: Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC Date: February 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET (Feb 27) / 3 :00 am GMT / 8:30 am IST (Feb 28) Venue: Providence Park

Where to watch Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC Rapids on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Sporting KC team news and squad

Peter Vermes has the full squad at his disposal ahead of Sporting KC's opening fixture in Major League Soccer.

Sporting KC possible XI: Pulskamp; Zusi, Fontas, Voloder, Leibold; Espinoza, Walter, Davis; Russell, Agada, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh Defenders Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Sweat, Pierre, Zusi Midfielders Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Espinoza, Davis, Flores, Thommy, Cisneros, Forwards Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Agada, Shelton

Portland Timbers team news and squad

The are no injury concerns in the Portland Timbers squad ahead of their first match of the season. New signing Evander is likely to make his debut in this clash.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Bonilla, Zuparic, McGraw, Rasmussen; D Chara, Williamson; Y Chara, Evander, Loria; Niezgoda

