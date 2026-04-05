Outshining Guardiola… Flick secures his place among Barcelona’s legends

Barcelona continue their impressive run of form under manager Hans Flick, consolidating their position at the top of La Liga with a seven-point lead over Real Madrid.

The Catalan side achieved a remarkable feat under the German manager with Barça’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid on Saturday evening in Matchday 30.

Flick has once again surpassed a number of coaching legends at the Blaugrana when it comes to finding the back of the net.

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The Catalan side needed just 107 competitive matches under Flick to reach the 300-goal mark, with a scoring rate of 2.81 goals per game, according to Mr. Sheph’s statistics.

This figure matches exactly what Barcelona achieved in the era of Luis Enrique and the historic trio of Messi, Suárez and Neymar (MSN), but Flick was not the quickest to reach this milestone.

Helino Herrera tops this historic list, having been the quickest to reach 300 goals (or more) in 99 matches in 1980, followed by Daugik: 101 matches (1953), then Greenwell: 105 matches (1921), Luis Enrique: 107 matches (2016) and Flick: 107 matches (2026).

As for Pep Guardiola, he achieved this astonishing goal tally with Barcelona in 123 matches back in 2010.

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