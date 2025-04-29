Ticket details confirmed for the Wembley Stadium rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois 2 is officially go, as the match date has been set for Saturday, 19th July in London, England. The iconic Wembley stadium will play host to the match which has been brewing ever since Usyk completed back to back wins against the 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury.

Ukrainian fighter Usyk beat the Brit when they last met in 2023 in a ninth-round knockout, which was dominated by a controversial low-blow punch from Dubois. With that all behind, though, Dubois has a second opportunity to put his demons and 'what ifs?' behind as he gets another shot at beating the undisputed fighter who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC belts.

There's one thing for sure, it's going to take some doing as Usyk is one of the greatest fighters to have graced the ring in our times, with the stats backing him up all the way. If that has got you excited to witness some boxing history, then this is your perfect chance to get some tickets to see one of 2025 much much-anticipated boxing matches live in the flesh.

Whether it's a treat for yourself or a loved one who is a boxing fanatic, you don't want to miss this one. And, what's better than witnessing it in person? GOAL breaks down everything you need to know on how to buy tickets to Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois:

When is Usyk vs Dubois taking place?

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will meet on Saturday, 19th July at Wembley Stadium for what will no doubt be a blockbuster boxing match-up.

When: Saturday 19th July Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England Time: Undercard starts at 7 pm

Where is Usyk vs Dubois taking place?

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium, which has hosted some great boxing matches in the past, including Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (2017), Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (2022), and Joshua vs Dubois in 2024. The venue has up to 90,00 seatng capacity and is home to the England national as football team, boasting the title of being the largest stadium in the UK and the second biggest in Europe.

How can I get tickets to Usyk vs Dubois?

Tickets for Usyk vs Dubois go on sale on Wednesday, 30th April at noon on Ticketmaster. Be sure to sign up for interest in advance to get a notification when tickets go on sale during the day. There is expected for a large volume of interest for what could be one of Usyk's last fights in his career, so be sure to join the queue on time to get a shot at grabbing some tickets.

Can I get hospitality tickets for Usyk vs Dubois?

Hospitality tickets are available for the fight and will be sold at the same time as the general sale opens on Wednesday, 30th April at 12 pm on Ticketmaster. Hospitality usually gives you perks like food and drinks, plus better views, compared to options for the general sale. So, if you want to make an occasion out of the fight and treat yourself to all the perks the venue can offer on the day, then hospitality tickets are definitely the way to go.

What's the seating plan for the match?

The seating plan for the fight has officially been released by Ticketmaster, which will give fans a closer look at what sort of ticketing options are available. There are four seating options labelled on the map, which you can take a look at below: