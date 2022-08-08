Nwosu recommends Everton's Iwobi for Nigeria No.10 role after Chelsea display

Impressed by his performance against Thomas Tuchel's Blues, the local icon has a message for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Henry Nwosu has recommended that Alex Iwobi should be converted as Nigeria No. 10 following his display against Chelsea on Sunday.

Alongside Mali’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, and Dwight McNeil in a four-man midfield adopted by Everton manager Frank Lampard, Iwobi had a good game in their Premier League opener.

However, the Toffees bowed 1-0 at Goodison Park courtesy of a first-half penalty converted by Italy international Jorginho.

Even at the defeat, Iwobi’s performance caught the attention of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner who counselled coach Jose Peseiro to try the former Arsenal midfielder in a more central role while on international duties.

"I was really impressed with the way Iwobi handled the midfield for Everton against Chelsea. He was well composed and his ball distribution was great,” Nwosu was quoted by Completesports.

“It won’t be a bad idea if the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro decides to explore Iwobi’s talent in the midfield if he continues to play this way.”

Iwobi told EvertonTV after the Chelsea showdown: “I had a meeting with the manager before the game who told me – especially when we are going on the attack – that I should look around and be aware of my surroundings.

“It helped me going into the game and I felt like I did okay.“I felt quite comfortable in midfield. The defence was always talking to me and helping me, so I was always in the right positions at the right times.

“The gaffer is always talking to me, motivating me and telling me to go out and express myself, kick on from last season, and I feel like I’ve done that so far. But it’s a long season, it’s a marathon, and there’s a long way to go.”

Aside from the fact that the Nigerian could not find the net against the Stamford Bridge giants, he failed to muster a shot on goal throughout the encounter.

However, he produced two key passes and accounted for 37 passes with a passing accuracy of 81.1 per cent.

Furthermore, he completed a single dribble and was never caught offside or dispossessed in the low-scoring affair.

He added value to Everton defensively with statistics showing he made three clearances, two interceptions and committed a foul once.

Lampard’s team would be hoping to earn their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign versus Aston Villa on August 13.