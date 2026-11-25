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Nicolo Barella has thrown his weight behind Inter’s rising star Francesco Pio Esposito, insisting the young forward possesses all the tools to succeed at the highest level. The midfielder also addressed the return of captain Lautaro Martinez as the Nerazzurri prepare for a crucial European assignment.

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The rise of Pio Esposito

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella has expressed immense confidence in the abilities of young forward Pio Esposito, suggesting the starlet is already proving his worth on the big stage. Esposito has caught the eye with his performances for both club and country, notably impressing during recent international outings for Italy. Barella highlighted the youngster's versatility, noting that he is comfortable operating both inside and outside the penalty area.

"I think Esposito is already showing his potential, but he has room for improvement. He can do everything, he does it well, inside and outside the box. We need to capitalize on that. He showed his worth for the national team, even against an opponent like France. I also congratulate him on how he's consistently worked since he's been here, on how he's listened to advice," Barella stated in an interview with TNT Sports Mexico, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Midfielder urges caution over Pio hype

Barella was quick to play down the mounting hype surrounding Pio, urging caution as the young striker begins to draw lofty comparisons to Italian legends Christian Vieri and Luca Toni. While acknowledging the forward's encouraging start, the midfielder stressed that there is still a long way to go before he can be mentioned in the same breath as such iconic names.

Despite recognizing the youngster's undeniable potential, Barella made it clear that Pio needs the breathing room to develop without the heavy burden of massive comparisons hanging over him.

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"Are there any similarities to Toni or Vieri? We're talking about players who have made history. Pio still has a lot to show for himself, but he's started very well. There's no comparison, and I wish him all the best," he added.

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Welcoming back El Toro

The Nerazzurri are boosted by the return of Lautaro Martinez, a figure Barella considers vital to the team's identity and success. As Inter prepare for their Champions League clash against Stuttgart, the availability of their captain provides a significant psychological and tactical lift. Barella acknowledged that while others have stepped up during the Argentine's absence, his presence remains irreplaceable due to his leadership and international pedigree.

"Lauti is our captain, the one who has won the most at the international level, and a very important piece of the team. In football, however, you have to have time to recover, and those who played in his place did very well. But since he has returned, we are very happy to wait for him on the pitch," Barella explained.

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Inspiration from Bellingham

Discussing the modern game, Barella revealed his admiration for Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. The Italian international described the Englishman as the most complete player he has faced, noting his ability to impact every phase of play. Barella admitted that he constantly looks to learn from his peers across the continent, regardless of how much media attention they receive, to refine his own game in the heart of Inter's midfield.

"In today's football, I like to watch all players; there is something to learn from everyone, even those who are praised less. Probably my favorite today is Bellingham because he knows how to do everything; he is complete, and when you play against him, you understand it," Barella noted.