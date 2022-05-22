Ngadeu-Ngadjui on target, Tissoudali misses penalty as KAA Gent suffer KV Mechelen defeat

Cameroon international Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored the only goal for KAA Gent as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against KV Mechelen in their final Belgian Pro League fixture of the season at Ghelamco Arena on Saturday.

It was Mechelen who took the lead in the 16th minute courtesy of Ali Gholizadeh but Ngadeu-Ngadjui levelled matters for Gent in the 44th minute for a 1-1 score at the half-time break.

Mechelen continued to threaten the hosts in the second period and they grabbed the winning goal in the stoppages courtesy of Daan Heymans.

Fresh from being voted the Ebony Shoe award winner for the 2021-22 Belgian top-flight, Morocco international Tarik Tissoudali was handed the role to lead Gent’s attacking line assisted by Ghana international Elisha Owusu, who played behind him.

However, it was Mechelen, who settled first into the game and they almost took the lead with only nine minutes played when Ken Nkuba created space for himself and raced towards goal, before setting up Isaac Mbenza, but the Belgian’s final effort was punched out by goalkeeper Louis Fortin.

However, it did not take them long to find the back of the net as Gholizadeh beat his markers after a good delivery from Mbenza, and he placed the ball beyond the outstretched hands of Fortin.

Gent then had a chance to move level in the 24th minute as they were awarded a penalty. It was Tissoudali, who stepped up to take the resultant kick, but he watched helplessly as his weak effort was saved by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi.

With a minute left to the half-time break, Ngadeu-Ngadjui then put Gent level after soaring the highest to head past Fortin. The second half was a closely fought affair as both teams searched for the winning goal.

However, it was Mechelen, who got the last laugh as Heymans drilled home the winner from close range. Gent later pulled out Ngadeu-Ngadjui for Ibrahima Cisse while Tissoudali was benched for Yonas Malede.

Despite the changes, Mechelen held on to end the season with an away win. Speaking after the game, Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck described their season as ups and downs.

“It was a season with up and downs, that we won’t soon forget,” the 58-year-old told the club’s social media pages. “We competed on three fronts, played beautiful football, just didn’t make the Champions’ play-offs, but we did achieve the trophy."

Kenya defender Joseph Okumu was missing in action for Gent.