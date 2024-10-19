How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will seek to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Brighton at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Magpies are on a winless run of three league games after the goalless draw with Everton last time out, while Brighton - level on points (12) with the hosts - look to register back-to-back wins following their 3-2 home win against Tottenham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton will not be telecast live in the UK.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

ACL injury victims Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are yet to completely recover before being called to action, while Kieran Trippier is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Martin Dubravka and Matt Targett can all be counted as doubts for the game.

Valentino Livramento should start at right-back, while Anthony Gordon is in line to feature in attack, with Sandro Tonali likely to join Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley Forwards: Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Brighton team news

The visitors will be without Adam Webster as the defender sustained a hamstring injury in the Spurs win, while James Milner, Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley are on the mend from their respective injuries.

Moreover, Julio Enciso and Pervis Estupinan emerge as doubts, but Jan Paul van Hecke is available for selection after recovering from a groin problem.

Carlos Baleba is also believed to have shaken off his niggle while on international duty with Cameroon.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Wieffer; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele Defenders: Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: March, Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood Forwards: Enciso, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Brighton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2024 Newcastle United 1-1 Brighton Premier League September 2, 2023 Brighton 3-1 Newcastle United Premier League July 28, 2023 Brighton 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League Summer Series May 18, 2023 Newcastle United 4-1 Brighton Premier League August 13, 2022 Brighton 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League

Useful links