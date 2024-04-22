This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2023 NBA Finals Denver NuggetsGetty Images
Andrew Steel

NBA Champions list: Which teams have won the NBA Finals?

Take a look through history to see which teams have dominated the NBA Finals over generations gone by

Few sports prizes carry as much prestige as an NBA Championship ring. Every year, the winner of the NBA Finals writes their name into history, with plenty of teams over the decades etching themselves into folklore with dramatic performances and some sensational triumphs.

With the Denver Nuggets earning their first title last term following a victory over the Miami Heat, the question for 2024 is whether another new name can claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy or whether a familiar face, such as the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers, will take it instead.

So, who are the teams that have taken the biggest prize in American basketball over the years? Who has won it more than anyone else? And which players are the most decorated in the sport?

Here, GOAL guides you through the complete list of NBA champions over the years, including titles by team and players.

Full list of NBA Champions 1947 to 2023

YearChampionResultRunner-up
1947Philadelphia Warriors4-1Chicago Stags
1948Baltimore Bullets4-2Philadelphia Warriors
1949Minneapolis Lakers4-2Washington Capitols
1950Minneapolis Lakers 4-2Syracuse Nationals
1951Rochester Royals 4-3New York Knicks
1952Minneapolis Lakers4-3New York Knicks
1953Minneapolis Lakers4-1New York Knicks
1954Minneapolis Lakers4-3Syracuse Nationals
1955Syracuse Nationals4-3Fort Wayne Pistons
1956Philadelphia Warriors4-1Fort Wayne Pistons
1957Boston Celtics4-3St. Louis Hawks
1958St. Louis Hawks4-2Boston Celtics
1959Boston Celtics4-0Minneapolis Lakers
1960Boston Celtics4-3St. Louis Hawks
1961Boston Celtics4-1St. Louis Hawks
1962Boston Celtics4-3Los Angeles Lakers
1963Boston Celtics4-2Los Angeles Lakers
1964Boston Celtics4-1San Francisco Warriors
1965Boston Celtics4-1Los Angeles Lakers
1966Boston Celtics4-3Los Angeles Lakers
1967Philadelphia 76ers4-2San Francisco Warriors
1968Boston Celtics4-2Los Angeles Lakers
1969Boston Celtics4-3Los Angeles Lakers
1970New York Knicks4-3Los Angeles Lakers
1971Milwaukee Bucks4-0Baltimore Bullets
1972Los Angeles Lakers4-1New York Knicks
1973New York Knicks4-1Los Angeles Lakers
1974Boston Celtics4-3Milwaukee Bucks
1975Golden State Warriors4-0Washington Bullets
1976Boston Celtics4-2Phoenix Suns
1977Portland Trail Blazers4-2Philadelphia 76ers
1978Washington Bullets4-3Seattle SuperSonics
1979Seattle SuperSonics4-1Washington Bullets
1980Los Angeles Lakers4-2Philadelphia 76ers
1981Boston Celtics4-2Houston Rockets
1982Los Angeles Lakers4-2Philadelphia 76ers
1983Philadelphia 76ers4-0Los Angeles Lakers
1984Boston Celtics4-3Los Angeles Lakers
1985Los Angeles Lakers4-2Boston Celtics
1986Boston Celtics4-2Houston Rockets
1987Los Angeles Lakers4-2Boston Celtics
1988Los Angeles Lakers4-3Detroit Pistons
1989Detroit Pistons4-0Los Angeles Lakers
1990Detroit Pistons4-1Portland Trail Blazers
1991Chicago Bulls4-1Los Angeles Lakers
1992Chicago Bulls4-2Portland Trail Blazers
1993Chicago Bulls4-2Phoenix Suns
1994Houston Rockets4-3New York Knicks
1995Houston Rockets4-0Orlando Magic
1996Chicago Bulls4-2Seattle SuperSonics
1997Chicago Bulls4-2Utah Jazz
1998Chicago Bulls4-2Utah Jazz
1999San Antonio Spurs4-1New York Knicks
2000Los Angeles Lakers4-2Indiana Pacers
2001Los Angeles Lakers4-1Philadelphia 76ers
2002Los Angeles Lakers4-0New Jersey Nets
2003San Antonio Spurs4-2New Jersey Nets
2004Detroit Pistons4-1Los Angeles Lakers
2005San Antonio Spurs4-3Detroit Pistons
2006Miami Heat4-2Dallas Mavericks
2007San Antonio Spurs4-0Cleveland Cavaliers
2008Boston Celtics4-2Los Angeles Lakers
2009Los Angeles Lakers4-1Orlando Magic
2010Los Angeles Lakers4-3Boston Celtics
2011Dallas Mavericks4-2Miami Heat
2012Miami Heat4-1Oklahoma City Thunder
2013Miami Heat4-3San Antonio Spurs
2014San Antonio Spurs4-1Miami Heat
2015Golden State Warriors4-2Cleveland Cavaliers
2016Cleveland Cavaliers4-3Golden State Warriors
2017Golden State Warriors4-1Cleveland Cavaliers
2018Golden State Warriors4-0Cleveland Cavaliers
2019Toronto Raptors4-2Golden State Warriors
2020Los Angeles Lakers4-2Miami Heat
2021Milwaukee Bucks4-2Phoenix Suns
2022Golden State Warriors4-2Boston Celtics
2023Denver Nuggets4-1Miami Heat

Which players have won the most NBA championships?

Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell with MVP trophy Getty Images

The former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell is the most-decorated player when it comes to NBA championships, with 11. Team-mate Sam Jones meanwhile boasts 10, while another four players from the team’s imperial phase have eight triumphs each.

  • Bill Russell (11)
  • Sam Jones (10)
  • Tom Heinsohn (8)
  • K. C. Jones (8)
  • Satch Sanders (8)
  • John Havlicek (8)
  • Jim Loscutoff (7)
  • Frank Ramsey (7)
  • Robert Horry (7)
  • Bob Cousy (6)
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6)
  • Michael Jordan (6)
  • Scottie Pippen (6)

How many NBA championships has each team won?

TeamNo. of titles
Los Angeles Lakers / Minneapolis Lakers17
Boston Celtics 17
Golden State Warriors / Philadelphia Warriors / San Francisco Warriors7
Chicago Bulls6
San Antonio Spurs5
Philadelphia 76ers / Syracuse Nationals3
Detroit Pistons / Fort Wayne Pistons3
Miami Heat3
New York Knicks2
Houston Rockets2
Milwaukee Bucks2
Cleveland Cavaliers1
Atlanta Hawks / St. Louis Hawks1
Washington Wizards / Washington Bullets1
Oklahoma City Thunder / Seattle SuperSonics1
Portland Trail Blazers1
Dallas Mavericks1
Baltimore Bullets1
Sacramento Kings / Rochester Royals1
Toronto Raptors1
Denver Nuggets1

Which teams have never won an NBA championship?

Phoenix Suns lose to San Antonio Spurs NBAGetty Images

Ten current NBA teams have never won an NBA championship, along with two other sides that folded in the league's early days. The Phoenix Suns have the toughest record, having lost in the NBA Finals on three occasions.

  • Phoenix Suns
  • Utah Jazz
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Orlando Magic
  • Chicago Stags
  • Washington Capitols
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Charlotte Hornets
  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • Memphis Grizzlies
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
  • New Orleans Pelicans

FAQs

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron JamesGetty Images

Who won the 2023 NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals were won by the Denver Nuggets, who claimed a 4-1 victory over five games to defeat the Miami Heat and claim the first championship in franchise history. 

Nikola Jokic was handed the 2023 NBA Finals MVP prize following his terrific game performances, which helped the Colorado outfit prevail impressively.

What player has the most NBA rings?

Former Boston Celtics center Bill Russell is the player with the most NBA rings, having won the NBA championship record with 11 wins, all with the Massachusetts franchise, during a highly successful spell between 1957 and 1969.

The only other player to reach double-digits is Russell’s Celtics compatriot Sam Jones, who has 10 rings. Jones played in all of Russell’s triumphs except for 1957.

How many NBA Finals has LeBron James been to?

LeBron James has competed in 10 NBA Finals, with eight consecutive appearances made between 2011 and 2018. He has successfully claimed victory in four of them.

Additionally, James is just one of four players to win championship rings with three separate franchises, having enjoyed success with the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who is the most successful NBA team?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics are the joint-most successful teams in NBA history by the number of championships, with 17 triumphs each. They are the only two teams to have registered double-digits for success and are ten ahead of the next-best franchise, the Golden State Warriors.

Between the Lakers and the Celtics, the former has made more appearances than any other side, with a total of 32 finals competed since their inception.

Who is the youngest NBA Finals MVP ever?

Magic Johnson is the youngest NBA Finals MVP in history and the only player to win the award during his rookie season. The guard won the first of three MVP awards when he competed for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980 NBA Finals, aged just 20.

Who has the rights to the 2024 NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, with ABC as the exclusive broadcaster. Fans can stream ABC through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

