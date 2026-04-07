"Mr Assist"… Oliseh, the master of the decisive touch

On an exciting night in Bavaria, most of Bayern Munich’s stars shone at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where the Bavarians beat Real Madrid 2–1. French star Michael Olise was no exception, continuing his impressive run of goal contributions with his magical touches.

Bayern took the lead in the 41st minute through Luis Díaz, then Harry Kane made history in the first minute of the second half by scoring the second goal, before Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th minute.

In the first twenty seconds of the second half, Real Madrid failed to mount their first attack of the half, and Bayern’s players intercepted the ball as it reached Olise on the right wing, He then sprinted towards the edge of the penalty area, where he laid the ball off to Harry Kane, who did not hesitate to test goalkeeper Lunin again with a low shot that the substitute Courtois failed to save, leaving the net bulging for the second time.

According to Opta, “Michael Olise is the player with the most assists (25) across all competitions in the top five leagues”, noting that the player closest to the Bayern star is Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes with 17 assists, followed by Fermin Lopez (Barcelona) with 16 assists.