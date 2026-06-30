Mexico's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Confidence is growing in Mexico that their beloved soccer stars can last the distance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and land the biggest prize in the sport on July 19.

World Cup co-hosts, El Tri, are one of only three sides (the others being France and Argentina) who progressed to the knockouts with flawless records. Not only did Mexico win all three of their group encounters, they also didn't concede a single goal.

When Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 & 1986, they reached the quarter-finals on both occasions. The fact that they are guaranteed now to play on home soil during the Round of 32 (and the Round of 16 too, if they win again), will spur them on to emulate those previous feats and even surpass them.

Next up for Javier Aguirre's men, it’s Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City this Tuesday (June 30).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mexico between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

Mexico World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST) Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Mexico won 2-0 Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST) Estadio Akron, Zapopan Mexico won 1-0 Wednesday, June 24 Mexico vs Czech Republic (7pm CST) Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Mexico won 3-0 Tuesday, June 30 Mexico vs Ecuador (7pm CST) Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets

Mexico's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Mexico finished top of Group A, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Mexico beat Ecuador on Tuesday, then they could face England (if they overcome DR Congo) at the Estadio Azteca once again, in the Round of 16. El Tri have lost just twice in competitive internationals at the iconic stadium since it opened in 1966.

Following that it could be Brazil in the quarter-finals, Argentina or Colombia in the semi-finals and Spain/France/Portugal in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets June 30 (7pm CST) Round of 32 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Mexico vs Ecuador Tickets July 5 (6pm CST) Round of 16 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Match 92: vs England or DR Congo Tickets July 11 (5pm ET) Quarter-Finals Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Match 99: vs Winner Match 91 Tickets July 15 (3pm ET) Semi-Finals Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Match 102: vs Winner Match 100 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets

Group A - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Mexico 3 3 0 0 6 0 +6 9 Qualified 2nd South Africa 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 Qualified 3rd South Korea 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 Eliminated 4th Czech Republic 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4 1 Eliminated

How to buy Mexico World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Mexico World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Mexico World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa AEL Limassol

Raúl Rangel Chivas / Guadalajara

Carlos Acevedo Santos Laguna Defenders Edson Álvarez Fenerbahçe

César Montes Lokomotiv Moscow

Johan Vásquez Genoa

Jesús Gallardo Toluca

Jorge Sánchez PAOK

Israel Reyes Club América

Mateo Chávez AZ Alkmaar Midfielders Luis Chávez Dynamo Moscow

Álvaro Fidalgo Real Betis

Orbelín Pineda AEK Athens

Luis Romo Chivas / Guadalajara

Érik Lira Cruz Azul

Obed Vargas Atlético Madrid

Brian Gutiérrez Chivas / Guadalajara

Gilberto Mora Tijuana Forwards Raúl Jiménez Fulham

Santiago Giménez AC Milan

Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah

Roberto Alvarado Chivas / Guadalajara

Alexis Vega Toluca

César Huerta Anderlecht

Guillermo Martínez UNAM Pumas

Armando González Chivas / Guadalajara

Shop: Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Mexico have an adidas designed kit for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.

The Mexico home jersey blends heritage and future, using a deep green base overlaid with Aztec-inspired geometric patterns. The shirt celebrates the passion of a nation that lives and breathes football, capturing the energy that unites generations of fans. Across the back of the neck sits the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” - “We Are Mexico” - a powerful message of unity and national pride. Modern touches such as bold shoulder striping and advanced adidas cooling technology also feature, ensuring performance and identity coexist seamlessly.

How to watch Mexico matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



