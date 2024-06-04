How to buy tickets to see McGregor vs Chandler at UFC 303: Ticket prices, best seats & more

How to secure a seat for The Notorious on his return to the octagon in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor is set to make his first competitive return to the Octagon in almost three years this month when he headlines UFC 303 in a welterweight battle against Michael Chandler, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The Notorious has not fought since back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier, the last of which came in July 2021. That was when he suffered a leg break that subsequently kept him sidelined and out of action.

Since then, McGregor has faced off with Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler, while diversifying a portfolio of interests beyond the ring, including a Hollywood career with action film Road House.

However, this return to the ring has been long-awaited, and demand looks set to be through the roof for the event, particularly as the promotion continues to grow its footprint both within and outside of the mixed martial arts sphere.

So, how can you get tickets for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler? Where are the best spots in the house to take it all in? How much will it all cost, and who is on the fight card? Allow GOAL to answer all these questions and more as we approach this much-anticipated clash.

When is UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler?

UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler will take place on Saturday, June 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The promotion will return to the venue, which regularly hosts UFC flagship fight cards and events.

Three of the last four bouts McGregor has contested have taken place here, including his loss to Poirier in his previous outing. The Irishman will be determined to ensure he gets back to winning ways when he steps into the Octagon here.

How to buy UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler tickets

Fans looking to buy UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler tickets will be hard-pressed to find them through the official retailers, given the overwhelming demand for the event. Therefore, the best bet to purchase seats will be through StubHub, one of the leading secondary retailers on the ticket marketplace.

You can purchase tickets from all tiers throughout the venue, including tier one, tier two, and floor seating. Prices will fluctuate wildly due to the second-hand market, but you can expect to pay $650 per seat at minimum.

Ensure you read all terms and conditions before purchase to ensure you know your customer rights and are not caught out by touts and scammers.

UFC 303 Fight card

Weight class Main card Welterweight Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Light heavyweight Jamahal Hill vs Carlos Ulberg Women's Bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson Middleweight Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault Welterweight Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Featherweight Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva Bantamweight Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri Women's Strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson Flyweight Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez

T-Mobile Arena seat map for UFC 303

How much do UFC tickets cost?

Tickets for UFC events fluctuate at face value due to the prestige of the event itself. First-hand tickets for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler, for example, started at $405 for a spot in the venue's upper risers and topped out at $3,005 for those looking to sit next to the Octagon.

Numbered UFC events tend to be the biggest dates on the promotion’s calendar, but Fight Night events are often available for lower prices, with the average ticket price close to $225 per seat.

Where will UFC 303 take place?

UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the Paradise suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The venue, first opened in 2016 with a concert by hometown heroes The Killers, and is a multi-purpose events space for sports and entertainment.

It is the home venue of the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League and has also hosted professional boxing, wrestling, and basketball. Other concerts in 2024 have included Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Tool, Bruce Springsteen, and the E Street Band.

Who is fighting in UFC 303?

UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler will be headlined by the welterweight fight between two-time former UFC Champion Conor McGregor and ex-three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler. The pair will contest outside of their traditional lightweight bracket for this event.

Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg will contest a light heavyweight fight after the latter stepped in to replace Khalil Rountree Jr. following his doping suspension. At the same time, two women’s bouts will also take place, with Mayra Bueno Silva facing Macy Chiasson and Michelle Waterson-Gomez taking on Gillian Robertson too.

What is Michael Chandler's professional fight record?

Michael Chandler holds a 23-8 record across 31 competitive MMA fights, with the majority of his bouts coming as part of the Bellator promotion, where he was champion.

A move to UFC has seen him struggle to reach those heights, with two wins and three losses in five bouts, including a defeat to Dustin Poirier in November 2022, his last competitive match.

What is Conor McGregor's professional fight record?

Conor McGregor boasts a 22-6 professional fight record to date, having begun his career in Cage Warriors before pivoting to UFC. He holds a 10-4 record there, with three of his four losses coming in his past five fights.

Additionally, McGregor holds a 0-1 professional boxing record, having switched the Octagon for the ring for a single bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. He suffered a TKO defeat in the 10th round against his veteran opponent.