Mbappe and Neymar pose with Beckham for photo during PSG trip to Qatar

Kylian Mbappe has been spotted posing for pictures with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar and former player David Beckham in Qatar, as the France forward's decision on his future draws near.

The attacker is in the Gulf State with the Ligue 1 outfit as part of their end-of-season schedule, despite speculation that his days with the Parc des Princes outfit are numbered ahead of a switch to Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Mbappe - who revealed his future would be announced before he begins France duty next month - was all smiles with Neymar, another PSG player linked with a move, and England legend Beckham, himself a former Blancos star.

What was the picture of Mbappe?

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the striker showed a snap of him, Neymar and Beckham smiling together in the nation's capital of Doha.

A secondary shot showed him, Beckham and team-mate Achraf Hakimi laughing together in a stadium.

Mbappe did not elaborate in his comments on the picture, merely including the national flag of Qatar alongside PSG's red-and-blue club colours.

When will Mbappe announce his future?

The story of Mbappe's next steps has been the biggest transfer saga of the season, after PSG refused to sell him to Madrid last term heading into the final year of his contract.

The forward now looks set to depart Parc des Princes and move to Santiago Bernabeu, with terms reportedly agreed between player and club.

Liverpool have also kept tabs on him, while a last-gasp renewed offer from PSG themselves looks to have fallen short.

