'Maybe he should lose sleep over us!' - Mount hits back at perceived Kroos slight after Chelsea win

The England international had choice words for his opponent in the wake of the Blues' victory at Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount has hit back at Toni Kroos following Chelsea's Champions League semi-final victory over Real Madrid, with the Blues star feeling slighted by the German's pre-match comments.

The England international helped Thomas Tuchel's side seal a trip to Istanbul to face Manchester City later this month after he doubled Timo Werner's earlier finish with a close-range tap-in of his own.

Speaking after the game however, the playmaker seemed to take aim at Kroos after the Madrid man said that no opponents in his career made him lose sleep.

What has been said?

"I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals," Mount told CBS Sports.

"But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives.

"You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

What was Mount responding to?

The attacking midfielder's comments came in the wake of Kroos' statement at Madrid's pre-match press conference on Tuesday, ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, where the Germany international appeared to indicate that few, if any, opposition sides had left him uneasy.

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep," the 31-year-old stated. "They showed in Madrid that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn't surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths."

