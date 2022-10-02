Matip: Liverpool 'can be happy with one point' from six-goal thriller against Brighton

Joel Matip has suggested Liverpool should be delighted with the point gained in the 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool conceded twice within 20 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The hosts had to come from two goals down at home to get a point against the Seagulls. Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for the visitors - which made him only the third player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era at Anfield, with Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin being the other two.

Roberto Firmino and an own goal by Adam Webster did the job for the Reds in the six-goal thriller.

WHAT DID MATIP SAY? "Brighton played really good, started really well," the Cameroonian told the club's website.

"We didn't come through and they made our life quite hard. The second half was an improvement, but our expectations are higher than this.

"I'm not sure about this. We can be happy about the one point because Brighton really played good. But we just have to be better, start better and show our quality.

"Of course. There are a lot of games and a lot of points to win, and we have to use the time and get back on track again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw at Anfield was the fifth time Liverpool have dropped points. In those five situations, four have ended in a draw with the remaining one being a loss. From the seven matches played in the ongoing campaign, the Reds have secured just two wins.

They are currently placed ninth on the table with 10 points, 11 less than leaders Arsenal who they will be playing next.

WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, Liverpool host Rangers in Group A of the Champions League. The 2021/22 finalists have collected three points from their first two matches in the pool while the Scottish heavyweights are without a point.