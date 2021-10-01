Martinez responds to reports of replacing Koeman as Barcelona coach

The Catalan native is seeing a return to his roots speculated on, with the under-fire Dutchman working on borrowed time at Camp Nou

Roberto Martinez remains in charge of the Belgium national team for now, but he admits that “you never know what tomorrow will bring” as he continues to be linked with a high-profile post at Barcelona.

That role is currently filled by Ronald Koeman, but the under-fire Dutchman is considered to be on borrowed time as serious questions are asked of his future at Camp Nou.

Martinez is, as confirmed by Goal, among the frontrunners to inherit the reins, and the Catalan native is ruling nothing out when it comes to a possible return to his roots being made.

What has been said?

With his focus locked on the Nations League Finals at present, Martinez told reporters when asked about the Barcelona reports: "I would love [Belgium] to be the first European country to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. That's the challenge after the Nations League final.

“But, in football you never know what tomorrow will bring.

“I wake up every morning as Belgium coach until the last day of my contract, but I realise that many circumstances can arise along the way.”

Has Martinez been approached by Barcelona?

Barca are not expected to make a change in their dugout until after the October international break, with Koeman set to remain at the helm for a crunch clash with defending Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

With there no movement on that front as yet, Martinez is eager to point out that he has not been approached by anyone at Camp Nou.

He added: “There is absolutely nothing. There has been no contact.”

Could Martinez be targeted?

The 48-year-old has been in charge of Belgium since August 2016 and previously worked in club coaching with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.

He is a close friend of Barcelona’s assistant sporting director Jordi Cruyff, but Martinez insists that will have no impact on whether he is lined up to succeed Koeman.

“The basis of my friendship with Jordi is that we separate our private and professional lives,” Martinez said.

“At no time did I ask Jordi about my situation at Barcelona. I don't think he has the role of appointing a possible new coach either.”

