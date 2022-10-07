Marseille vs Ajaccio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

GOAL|
Brest Ajaccio 0-1 Ligue 1 8e journéeGetty Images
Ligue 1Olympique Marseille vs AjaccioOlympique MarseilleAjaccio

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Marseille welcome Ajaccio to face them at Stade Vélodrome. It's second versus bottom as both teams head into the latest round of fixtures - and there's only way it looks like it can go.

But the visitors really need to dig deep to goose their chances of survival in a competitive relegation race - so could they truly spring one of the great early term surprises?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Marseille vs Ajaccio date & kick-off time

Game:

Marseille vs Ajaccio

Date:

October 8, 2022

Kick-off:

11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Marseille vs Ajaccio on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

beIN SPORTS

fuboTV

India

N/A

Voot Select

Marseille squad & team news

Second behind Paris Saint-Germain heading into this latest batch of fixtures, Marseille look every inch the credible title contender to the incumbent champions.

That pursuit of silverware will only come through consistency though, which marks this match out as a must-win slam-dunk encounter, despite the gulf on the table.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco

Defenders

Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Touré, Kolašinac, Kaboré, Tavares, Mbemba

Midfielders

Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Harit

Forwards

Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, Sanchez

Ajaccio squad and team news

Rooted to the foot and already likely to have an eye on life back in Ligue 2, it is still early enough for Ajaccio to escape any relegation dogfight.

But such success is almost certain to rest on their prospects of stringing together a run of truly remarkable form - and that feels like something of a stretch as matters stand.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Leroy, Sollacaro, Quilichini

Defenders

Alphonse, Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Gonzalez, Alhadhur, Mayembo, Koné

Midfielders

Barreto, Nouri, Coutadeur, Marchetti, Laçi, N'Diaye, Youssouf, Cimignani, Mangani, Spadanuda

Forwards

El Idrissy, Touzghar, Moussiti-Oko, Bayala, Hamouma, Botué, Chabrolle