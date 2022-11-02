'I could have gone to hospital' - Mane adamant handball for Bayern against Inter 'was not a penalty'

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has said he would have ended up in hospital if he hadn't blocked a shot with his hand against Inter.

Bayern beat Inter 2-0

Visitors denied penalty

Mane says it was the right call

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern forward has offered his version of events after escaping a handball shout against Inter in the Champions League. Mane raise his hands to his face and blocked a powerful shot from Nicolo Barella. Referee Ivan Kruzliak decided not to award a spot-kick despite being invited to check the footage by VAR.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If I hadn’t put my hands in front of my face, I could have gone to hospital, obviously that was not a penalty," he told reporters after the game. "Inter are an excellent team, they eliminated Barcelona, meaning that they have an excellent squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision not to award a penalty came as a surprise and certainly Inter will feel it could have affected the result of the match. The game was goalless at the time but Bayern went on to win 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record in the group. Both teams had already confirmed first and second spots in Group C before kick-off.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern have won all six matches of the Champions League group stage for the third time, becoming the first side to do so on three separate occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants return to Bundesliga action on Sunday at Hertha Berlin.