Man Utd make history in reaching 31st FA Cup semi-final as Erik ten Hag’s side remain on course for domestic cup double

Manchester United have rewritten the history books, with the Red Devils reaching a record-setting 31st FA Cup semi-final.

Red Devils already won the Carabao Cup in 2023

Prevailed in eventful FA Cup clash with Fulham

Heading back to Wembley to face Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils prevailed in an eventful quarter-final clash with Fulham in 2022-23, with the Cottagers being reduced to nine men at Old Trafford while also seeing manager Marco Silva collect a red card. Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace for United in a 3-1 win, with Marcel Sabitzer also on target. Erik ten Hag’s side are now preparing to head back to Wembley, with Brighton next up for them in the semi-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have already savoured Carabao Cup glory this season, with that success bringing their six-year wait for major silverware to a close.

WHAT NEXT? United last made the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019-20, when they lost to Chelsea, while their most recent success in the competition came under the guidance of Louis van Gaal in 2016.