'Man Utd are one big family' - Chong hails 'amazing' togetherness at Old Trafford

The 20-year-old recently committed to fresh terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having featured 11 times this season

youngster Tahith Chong says he was inspired by the togetherness at the club when he first joined as a 16-year-old.

Now 20, Chong has made 11 first-team appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, and signed a new contract in March.

Having previously looked set to be on his way out of Old Trafford with his old deal expiring, Chong is now ready to play a part in United’s future.

Asked by the club’s official website what he thought was the most inspiring thing about being at United, Chong replied: “Most inspiring? I think there's a lot.

“I think, for me, coming to the club at 16, it was just how everyone was. It's the togetherness of United.

“When I first came, just seeing that United is one big family. And it genuinely is. For me to see that was just amazing at 16.”

Chong has featured most prominently for United in the this season, recording assists in each of his last two appearances against and LASK respectively.

Long touted as a potential star of the future, United fans will be keen to see him continue his development at the club.

The youth international held up Ryan Giggs and Arjen Robben as examples he has followed in his career, though he is determined to forge his own path.

“I think there are a few names in there [as inspirations],” he said.

“I'd probably have either Ronaldinho or Ryan Giggs. Messi, Ronaldo. I'd probably say Arjen Robben as well.

“I don't think there's any player I tried to model myself on.

“I think you look at players and you see them do stuff and you try to copy that in a way, but I'd probably say Ryan Giggs is one of them. Or Arjen Robben is one of them as well.”

While he may not model his playing style directly on either Giggs or Robben, Chong’s description of himself was reminiscent of both players.

“A direct winger, always looking to beat his man, really. That would probably describe me the best, I think.”