Man City pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

The reigning Premier League champions will be heading to America when preparing to open the defence of their domestic crown

Manchester City claimed another Premier League title in 2021-22, their fourth in the space of five memorable years, and will not want to give up that crown without a fight.

Pep Guardiola will also want to see his side come back into contention for domestic cup prizes, while also bringing a long wait for Champions League glory to a close.

The Blues will be bolstering their ranks as another transfer window swings open, with prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland already on his way, and GOAL is on hand to bring you all you need to know about City’s summer plans on the field.

Man City pre-season 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Venue July 20 Man City vs Club America NRG Stadium July 23 Man City vs Bayern Munich Lambeau Field July 30 Man City vs Liverpool King Power Stadium

City have so far announced just two pre-season outings, with Guardiola taking his troops to the United States.

When on American soil, the Blues will face Mexican side Club America in Houston and German giants Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

As Premier League title holders, City will also take part in the annual Community Shield curtain-raiser on July 30.

That contest will see them lock horns with FA Cup winners Liverpool once again, although the game will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, not Wembley Stadium, due to the Women’s European Championship.

🇺🇸 City in the States! 🇺🇸



The first stop on our pre-season trip will be the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas to take on Club América on 20th July!



Tap for details 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 25, 2022

How do I get tickets for Man City’s pre-season matches?

Tickets for City’s two games in the USA can be purchased through the club’s official portal.

Group tickets, sideline passes and luxury suites are all available to those planning visits to venues that play host to NFL outings for the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers on a regular basis.

When does Man City’s 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is due to get underway on the weekend of August 6, 2022.

It is yet to be determined who City will open their campaign against, or when notable outings such as derby dates with arch-rivals Manchester United will take place, as the top-flight fixture list will not be released until 9am BST on Thursday June 16.